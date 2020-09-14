Aftermath Closes $17.1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, September 14, 2020 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 26,362,442 shares for gross proceeds of $17,135,587 (the "Private Placement"). Mr. Eric Sprott has increased his investment in order to maintain 19.61% of Aftermath's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period and may not be traded until January 15, 2021, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

An aggregate amount of $494,567.44 in cash and 290,360 common shares were paid as finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for drilling and other technical studies on the Berenguela Silver-Copper project in Peru, and the Challacollo and Cachinal Silver-Gold projects in Chile, and for general working capital purposes.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd:

Aftermath Silver is a Canadian junior exploration company. Aftermath offers investors silver-focused development opportunities in Chile and Peru, two of the world's top mining and silver jurisdictions. Aftermath has assembled the right combination of talent, properties, strategy, risk management and marketing for investors seeking quality silver opportunities in today's precious metals markets. Aftermath's leadership is recognized for value generation and corresponding shareholder success.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ralph Rushton



Ralph Rushton

President & CEO

604-484-7855

