Nevado Resources Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing Date

Vancouver, September 22, 2020 - Nevado Resources Corp. (TSXV: VDO.H) ("Nevado" or the "Company") announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange to complete its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement closing date has been extended from September 28, 2020 to October 21, 2020. Full details of the Private Placement can be found in the Company's press release dated August 14, 2020.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Nevado Resources Corp.

Mr. Tyson King, President and CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at:

Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (604) 377-0403

Email: lhodges@benchmarkgovernance.com

