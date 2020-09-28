Spearmint Begins Work Program on 'Goose' Gold Project in Newfoundland Directly Bordering New Found Golds' Discovery Hole

Vancouver, September 28, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that a work program has commenced on its 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Golds' Queensway project (see map).

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are extremely pleased to now be underway with this work program in one of the most exciting gold districts in the world. New Found Golds' discovery hole has put a spotlight on the potential in this region and have recently commenced a 100,000 metre drill program. Spearmint's property is the closest to this discovery hole and we look forward to seeing what this work program will uncover."





Goose Gold Project

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

