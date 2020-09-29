Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Request for Extension for Year End Financials and MD&A

29.09.2020  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2020 - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA)(FKT:M85)(OTC PINK:DDIAF) announces it has requested an exemption for its May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A under BCSC blanket exemption for relief order BCI 51-515:

  1. The Company relies on section 4.4 [filing deadline for an interim financial report] of NI 51-102, and (5) [delivery of financial statements] of NI 51-102, section 5.1(2) [filing of MD&A] of NI 51-102, sections 5.6 [delivery of MD&A] of NI 51-102.
  2. The Company's management, directors and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.
  3. The Company estimates to file May 31, 2020 year end Financials and MD&A within 30-45 days.
  4. Material business developments are described in the Companies Press Releases since the prior Quarterly Filing as filed on SEDAR and itemized below:

May 7, 2020

11:41:05 ET

52-109FV2 - Certification of interim filings - CEO (E)

May 7, 2020

11:38:21 ET

Interim financial statements/report - English

Aug 6, 2020

15:06:56 ET

MD&A - English

May 28, 2020

09:19:05 ET

News release - English

May 14, 2020

10:55:07 ET

News release - English


Contact Information:

Neil Foran
Chief Financial Officer
neil@margaretlakediamonds.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/608410/Margaret-Lake-Diamonds-Announces-Request-for-Extension-for-Year-End-Financials-and-MDA


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ARXY
CA56658A1049
www.margaretlakediamonds.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap