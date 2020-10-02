Kuya Silver Corp. (Formerly Miramont Resources Corp.) Announces Completion of Amalgamation and Final Approval from the CSE

Newsfile Vancouver, October 1, 2020 -



On closing of the Transaction, as previously announced and detailed in the Company's News Releases, Kuya Silver amalgamated with 2757974 Ontario Inc. to form a new corporation named Kuya Silver Inc., which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kuya Silver, the Company issued 26,763,410 Common Shares to the former Kuya Silver shareholders. As a result, on closing, David Stein, acquired ownership or control of 8,869,165 Common Shares of the Company.



Pursuant to the Transaction, Mr. Stein, the President and CEO of the Company, beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 8,869,165 Common Shares, representing approximately 27.62% of the Common Shares of the Company as at the date hereof. In addition, Mr. Stein also holds 303,692 common share purchase warrants, assuming exercise of the warrants by Mr. Stein and without taking into account the exercise of any other warrants issued in connection with the Transaction, Mr. Stein would hold approximately 28.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. For the purposes of National Instrument 62‐103 early warning reporting, the Common Shares were acquired as a result of the Transaction and are held for investment purposes, Mr. Stein may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company, or dispose of such securities as he deems appropriate. An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities regulators and will be available for viewing at the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Mr. Stein's offices are located at Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2.





Further Disclosure



Trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted by the CSE since June 11, 2020 following the announcement of the Transaction and is expected to remain halted until the Trading Resumption Date.





About Kuya Silver Corporation



Kuya is a Canadian-based silver-focused mining company, earning into, through Kuya Silver, an 80% interest in the Bethania Silver Mine, located in Central Peru. Bethania was in production until 2016, toll-milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, and the Company's plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. Bethania produced silver-lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.







For more information, please contact the Company at:



Kuya Silver Corp.

Telephone: (604) 398‐4493

info@kuyasilver.com

www.kuyasilver.com







Reader Advisory



This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the listing of the Common Shares, and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.



Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vancouver, October 1, 2020 - Kuya Silver Corp. (formerly Miramont Resources Corp. ) (CSE: KUYA, formerly CSE: MONT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated June 11, 2020, July 23, 2020, August 21, 2020 and September 23, 2020 (collectively, the "News Releases"), the Company has completed the previously announced amalgamation transaction (the "Transaction") with Kuya Silver Corp. ("Kuya Silver") and has received final approval to list its 32,340,732 issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on or around October 7, 2020 (the "Trading Resumption Date") under the symbol "KUYA".On closing of the Transaction, as previously announced and detailed in the Company's News Releases, Kuya Silver amalgamated with 2757974 Ontario Inc. to form a new corporation named Kuya Silver Inc., which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In exchange for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kuya Silver, the Company issued 26,763,410 Common Shares to the former Kuya Silver shareholders. As a result, on closing, David Stein, acquired ownership or control of 8,869,165 Common Shares of the Company.Pursuant to the Transaction, Mr. Stein, the President and CEO of the Company, beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 8,869,165 Common Shares, representing approximately 27.62% of the Common Shares of the Company as at the date hereof. In addition, Mr. Stein also holds 303,692 common share purchase warrants, assuming exercise of the warrants by Mr. Stein and without taking into account the exercise of any other warrants issued in connection with the Transaction, Mr. Stein would hold approximately 28.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. For the purposes of National Instrument 62‐103 early warning reporting, the Common Shares were acquired as a result of the Transaction and are held for investment purposes, Mr. Stein may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company, or dispose of such securities as he deems appropriate. An early warning report will be electronically filed with the applicable securities regulators and will be available for viewing at the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. Mr. Stein's offices are located at Suite 401, 217 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 0R2.Trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted by the CSE since June 11, 2020 following the announcement of the Transaction and is expected to remain halted until the Trading Resumption Date.Kuya is a Canadian-based silver-focused mining company, earning into, through Kuya Silver, an 80% interest in the Bethania Silver Mine, located in Central Peru. Bethania was in production until 2016, toll-milling its ore at various other concentrate plants in the region, and the Company's plan is to implement an expansion and construct a concentrate plant at site before restarting operations. Bethania produced silver-lead and zinc concentrates from the run of mine material until being placed on care and maintenance due to market conditions and lack of working capital.Telephone: (604) 398‐4493info@kuyasilver.comwww.kuyasilver.comThis news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the listing of the Common Shares, and other matters. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.