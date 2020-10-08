Menü Artikel
Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing: Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province of Quebec

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the October 6th Gold Mining Opportunities in Quebec investor conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/3d7Vbjw

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Welcoming Remarks: Catherine Loubier, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec

Keynote Speaker: Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Quebec

Fokus Mining Corp.


(TSX-V: FKM | FRA: F7E1)

Benz Mining Corp.

(Pink: BENZF | TSX-V: BZ | FRA: 1VU)

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

Sirios Resources Inc.

(TSX-V: SOI)

Bonterra Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: BONXF | TSX-V: BTR |FSE: 9BR2)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)

Luncheon Address: Eric Lemieux, M.SC, P. Geo, Mining Analyst, EBL Consultants "View from a Mining Analyst"

Quebec Precious Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: CJCFF | TSX-V: QPM | FSE: YXEP)

Amex Exploration Inc.

(OTCQX: AMXEF |TSX-V: AMX | FRA: MX0)

Azimut Exploration Inc.

(TSX-V: AZM)

QcX Gold Corp.

(TSX-V: QCX | FSE: 21MA)

Dore? Copper Mining Corp.

(OTCQB: DRCMF | TSX-V: DCMC)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

(Pink: VMNGF | TSX-V: VSR)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
