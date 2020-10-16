Silver Sands Begins Trading on OTCQB under Ticker Symbol SSRSF

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective October 16, 2020, it will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace ("OTCQB") under the symbol "SSRSF".

Keith Anderson, President & CEO, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB will make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and assist in our goal of increasing liquidity and visibility in the U.S. Through the OTCQB, U.S. investors should find it easier to access our Company information and most importantly trade our stock through the broker of their choice."

The Company has applied for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility so that the Company's common shares can settle electronically and transfer in the United States under the OTC symbol SSRSF by the DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information by clicking here.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.

For more information, please visit our website www.silversandscorp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

