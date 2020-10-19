White Rock Minerals Ltd: to Present at Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF), based in Australia, and with a silver-rich zinc VMS and gold IRGS project in Alaska (USA), announces that Matt Gill, MD&CEO, will present live via Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday 22nd October (New York Time).The Company invites shareholders, individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.DATE: Thursday 22nd October 2020TIME: 11am EDT (New York) (2am AEST Friday 23rd October)Link: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.





For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au