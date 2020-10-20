Adamera Identifies Targets on New Claims on the Southern Extension of the Cooke Mountain Gold Project - Grab Sample Yields 18.6 g/t Gold

has identified new areas of interest on the Iron Mountain gold claims that were staked in early 2020 as part of the Cooke Mountain Gold Project - Hochschild Mining earn in agreement. Rock samples collected during a mapping program in July have been analyzed and one sample in particular returned 18.6 g/t gold.

Outcrop exposure in the area is rare and detailed mapping, prospecting, soil sampling and magnetic surveying is being considered to help define and develop targets for follow up drilling.

"We continue to collect, compile and review data on the Cooke Mountain and Buckhorn 2.0 projects to better define existing targets as well as identify new ones. Despite delays and difficulties related to Covid 19, poor air conditions from dense smoke and work restrictions due to local fire threats we have managed to make significant progress as we continue working in preparation for drilling," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamara Minerals Corp.

The Cooke Mountain Gold Project is funded under the terms of an earn-in agreement with Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) (See news release dated January 22, 2020).

Property wide induced polarization (IP) surveying on the Cooke Mountain project at Oversight, Goodfoot and Lamefoot South properties is underway. New IP data is further prioritizing targets for drilling as well as identify new drill targets to be tested later in the season.

Jim Ebisch P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed data associated with the project.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for multiple high-grade gold deposits in northeast Washington State. This area has reported produced of +7 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

The Company recently announced the acquisition of Buckhorn 2.0 and changes to its' Board of Directors and Advsors.

