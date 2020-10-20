Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter 2020 Production Results
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE:BVN; Lima Stock Exchange:BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 3Q20 results for production and volume sold.
In order to ensure transparency in light of uncertainties associated with the current operating environment, Buenaventura will be releasing its production data on a monthly basis until greater production continuity and visibility have been achieved.
|
3Q20 Production per Metal
|
(100% Basis)
|Tambomayo
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
14,549
|
17,121
|
4,007
|
5,891
|
6,210
|
16,108
|
47,778
|Ag [Oz]
|
385,532
|
410,010
|
86,292
|
154,874
|
154,746
|
395,913
|
1,191,454
|Pb [MT]
|
1,194
|
1,190
|
408
|
509
|
555
|
1,472
|
3,856
|Zn [MT]
|
1,267
|
831
|
318
|
401
|
574
|
1,292
|
3,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Orcopampa
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
8,160
|
7,612
|
4,384
|
6,777
|
3,936
|
15,096
|
30,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Coimolache
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
22,493
|
13,551
|
8,399
|
8,115
|
9,959
|
26,473
|
62,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|La Zanja
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
3,297
|
3,028
|
1,610
|
2,076
|
1,401
|
5,087
|
11,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yanacocha
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
121,802
|
67,827
|
25,901
|
26,543
|
27,430
|
79,874
|
269,503
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Julcani
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Ag [Oz]
|
550,552
|
136,177
|
0
|
0
|
323,495
|
323,495
|
1,010,224
|Pb [MT]
|
149
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
76
|
76
|
254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Uchucchacua
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Ag [Oz]
|
1,956,463
|
979,008
|
0
|
200,149
|
590,164
|
790,313
|
3,725,784
|Pb [MT]
|
2,273
|
753
|
0
|
225
|
531
|
756
|
3,782
|Zn [MT]
|
2,360
|
462
|
0
|
212
|
716
|
928
|
3,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|El Brocal
|
1Q
|
2Q
|
July
|
Aug
|
Sept
|
3Q
|
9M20
|Au [Oz]
|
4,054
|
1,049
|
1,039
|
1,080
|
1,236
|
3,354
|
8,457
|Ag [Oz]
|
678,067
|
248,693
|
400,846
|
487,026
|
591,455
|
1,479,327
|
2,406,087
|Pb [MT]
|
5,460
|
2,188
|
2,628
|
2,188
|
3,367
|
8,182
|
15,830
|Zn [MT]
|
15,058
|
4,385
|
8,195
|
6,564
|
7,517
|
22,277
|
41,719
|Cu [MT]
|
9,122
|
3,045
|
3,132
|
2,754
|
3,303
|
9,190
|
21,356
Additional Comments
- Tambomayo:
Achieved pre-Covid operating levels since September.
- Orcopampa:
Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter.
- Coimolache:
Ramp-up process continued during July until August, and reached pre-Covid operating levels since September.
- La Zanja:
Operating at pre-Covid levels since August.
- Julcani:
Operating at pre-Covid levels since September, when Julcani also treated prior month inventories. September production therefore reached above-average levels.
- Uchucchacua:
The only remaining Buenaventura mine not yet operating at pre-Covid levels. This is primarily due to a reduced workforce, and shortage of workers required to successfully operate at full capacity.
- El Brocal:
Operated at pre-Covid levels for the duration of the quarter. During the quarter Plant #2 was halted for nine consecutive days in August as part of the Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) for this mine.
It is important to note that the Company’s third and fourth quarter mining strategy is to focus operations within high-grade areas to offset COVID-19’s adverse impact on operations.
|
3Q20 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
9M20
|Gold (Oz.)
|
|
|
|
|Orcopampa
|
9,016
|
3,675
|
17,159
|
29,849
|Tambomayo
|
5,286
|
16,499
|
17,849
|
39,634
|La Zanja
|
3,295
|
4,032
|
5,346
|
12,673
|Coimolache
|
23,978
|
14,549
|
25,901
|
64,428
|El Brocal
|
2,639
|
633
|
2,038
|
5,310
|
|
|
|
|Silver (Oz.)
|
|
|
|
|Uchucchacua
|
1,880,330
|
644,014
|
875,489
|
3,399,834
|El Brocal
|
466,365
|
187,339
|
1,182,127
|
1,835,831
|Tambomayo
|
110,661
|
487,028
|
406,946
|
1,004,636
|Julcani
|
514,114
|
119,531
|
289,258
|
922,903
|
|
|
|
|Lead (MT)
|
|
|
|
|El Brocal
|
5,145
|
1,888
|
7,017
|
14,050
|Uchucchacua
|
1,972
|
403
|
738
|
3,113
|Tambomayo
|
282
|
1,547
|
1,680
|
3,508
|Julcani
|
95
|
25
|
58
|
179
|
|
|
|
|Zinc (MT)
|
|
|
|
|El Brocal
|
12,438
|
3,575
|
18,589
|
34,603
|Uchucchacua
|
1,874
|
366
|
699
|
2,939
|Tambomayo
|
992
|
810
|
1,058
|
2,860
|
|
|
|
|Copper (MT)
|
|
|
|
|El Brocal
|
8,458
|
2,758
|
8,799
|
20,015
|Realized Metal Prices*
|Gold (Oz)
|
1,692
|
1,775
|
1,939
|
1,835
|Silver (Oz)
|
17.16
|
16.67
|
27.19
|
20.92
|Lead (MT)
|
1,653
|
1,460
|
1,659
|
1,620
|Zinc (MT)
|
1,824
|
1,112
|
2,349
|
2,005
|Copper (MT)
|
5,536
|
5,085
|
6,448
|
5,875
|*Buenaventura consolidated figures
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
