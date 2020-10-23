White Rock Minerals Ltd: WRM Presents at Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Gill presented at the Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference. The Investor Presentation is attached and can also be found on the Company's website under Investor Centre/Presentations.White Rock is an Australian minerals exploration and development company with activities focussed on two projects: Red Mountain and Mt Carrington.The 100% owned Red Mountain Project, covering 798km2, is located in the Bonnifield District of central Alaska. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade zinc and precious metals volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.IRGS exploration is focussed on the Last Chance gold target located within the Tintina Gold Province, host to giant gold deposits including Donlin Creek (45 Moz Au), Fort Knox (13.5 Moz Au) and Pogo (10 Moz Au), which are all Cretaceous aged IRGS deposits.VMS exploration is focussed in the East Bonnifield District within the Yukon-Tanana Terrane. There are already two high-grade zinc-silver rich deposits with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc and 0.9g/t gold (12.9% ZnEq).Mt Carrington is a 100% owned advanced gold-silver epithermal project located in the southern New England Fold Belt, northern NSW, Australia. A 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) Update into the "Gold First" development stage declared an Ore Reserve of 4.1 million tonnes at 1.3g/t gold for 174,000 ounces gold from within an overall Mineral Resource of 352,000 ounces gold. There is also a Silver Mineral Resource estimate totalling 23 Million ounces. The gold pits are pre-stripped and there is considerable existing infrastructure including a tailings storage facility, freshwater dam, granted Mining Leases, access to State grid power and site office. The PFS financial metrics for this project are robust, especially in this strong gold price environment. Using a conservative A$2,300 per ounce, the 2020 Gold First PFS financial metrics demonstrate a capital payback of just 14 months, an IRR greater than 80% and with free cash flow generated from the gold over its first 5 years of greater than A$120M.With successful implementation of the Stage One gold development the Company will investigate a Stage Two operation to develop the silver deposits and remaining gold deposits. The Mt Carrington Mining Leases are enveloped by an Exploration Licence (183km2) with demonstrated potential for epithermal and intrusion-related gold, silver and copper mineralisation. White Rock has generated and refined an extensive exploration target portfolio at Mt Carrington since 2010.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J80BSEI8





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.





