Director Dealings

DIDCOT, October 29, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 28 October 2020 by Steven Poulton (Director and CEO) that he had purchased 111,903 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 61.46p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Poulton's shareholding in the Company has increased to 5,720,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 8.16% of the Company's outstanding issued ordinary share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steven Poulton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer and Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies Plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) 6,903 at 63.45p 10,000 at 62.00p 15,000 at 59.98p 6,000 at 63.95p 12,000 at 62.45p 12,000 at 60.00p 10,000 at 60.00p 15,000 at 62.00p 25,000 at 61.45p e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 111,903 shares Price 61.46p f) Date of the transactions 28 October 2020 g) Place of the transactions AIM

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613068/Director-Dealings