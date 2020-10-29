Director Dealings
DIDCOT, October 29, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) announces that it was informed on 28 October 2020 by Steven Poulton (Director and CEO) that he had purchased 111,903 Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 61.46p per Ordinary Share.
Following this purchase, Mr Poulton's shareholding in the Company has increased to 5,720,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 8.16% of the Company's outstanding issued ordinary share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDR and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Steven Poulton
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB00BJ9TYB96
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
6,903 at 63.45p
10,000 at 62.00p
15,000 at 59.98p
6,000 at 63.95p
12,000 at 62.45p
12,000 at 60.00p
10,000 at 60.00p
15,000 at 62.00p
25,000 at 61.45p
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume
|
111,903 shares
|
Price
|
61.46p
|
f)
|
Date of the transactions
|
28 October 2020
|
g)
|
Place of the transactions
|
AIM
For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:
|
Altus Strategies Plc
|
Tel:+44 (0) 1235 511 767
|
SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
SP Angel (Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
|
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.
SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/613068/Director-Dealings