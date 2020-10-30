Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Results

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the third quarter (3Q20) and nine-month (9M20) period ended September 30, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Third quarter 2020 EBITDA from direct operations reflected a positive trend on both a sequential and year on year basis, despite the effects of COVID-19 on Buenaventura’s operations during the quarter. EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 68.5 million for the 3Q20, compared to US$ 26.5 million in 2Q20 and US$ 58.4 million reported in 3Q19.

3Q20 Adjusted EBITDA including associated companies reached US$ 183.9 million, compared to US$ 168.2 million in 3Q19.

3Q20 capital expenditures were US$ 12.6 million, compared to US$ 28.0 million for the same period in 2019.

3Q20 net income was US$ 24.4 million, compared to US$ 4.5 million for the same period in 2019.

The Company´s De-Bottlenecking Program continued to progress at a reduced level during the 3Q20. The program’s 2020 focus is on Buenaventura’s Tambomayo, Uchucchacua and El Brocal mines (please refer to page 7 for related details).

Buenaventura’s cash position reached US$ 265 million for the third quarter 2020.

The Company has released its updated guidance for the full year 2020 (please refer to page 2 for related details).

In line with the Company’s ongoing focus on cash preservation, on October 29, 2020 Buenaventura successfully refinanced the final US$ 113 million leasing payment for its Huanza hydroelectric power plant, effective November 2, 2020. This extends the maturity by 18 months (bullet) at rate of Libor 30-days + 2.10%.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

3Q20 3Q19 Var 9M20 9M19 Var Total Revenues 228.2 230.2 -1% 440.5 632.4 -30% Operating Profit 12.7 -6.9 N.A. -64.8 -49.3 -31% EBITDA Direct Operations 68.5 58.4 17% 88.1 133.2 -34% Adjusted EBITDA (Inc Associates) 183.9 168.2 9% 298.5 472.5 -37% Net Income 24.4 4.5 442% -75.7 41.5 N.A. EPS* 0.10 0.02 442% -0.30 0.16 N.A.

(*) As of September 30, 2020 Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache, and is developing the Tambomayo project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company’s ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company’s ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company’s balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.

This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

