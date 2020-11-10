Grande Portage Resources Completes Drill Program at the Herbert Gold Project in SE Alaska

Vancouver, November 10, 2020 - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") announced today that it has completed its previously announced two rig drill program at the Herbert Gold project in SE Alaska. The Company completed 21 holes and approximately 8500 metres of its 2020 "step out" (all beyond the limits of the existing resource) program.

The Company's drilling continued to test the project's three primary veins, but also penetrated the eastern extension of the North vein, Sleeping Giant, Ridge and Elusive veins, as well as numerous subsidiary veins and structures in between.

Final sample results are expected throughout November, December and into 2021 due to unprecedented delays at the assay labs, principally due to protocols of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Lab results will be reported in future disclosures as they are received from the lab and QA/QC has been met. Samples taken for assay are split from the core with a diamond saw, with one half being sent to Bureau Veritas Labs, Richmond, B.C., an independent lab from the Company. The Company geologist who is logging the core identifies certain sections which could contain coarse gold and marks them for the special preparation procedure of metallic screening, which captures the nuggety gold in the assay. Known standards and blanks are inserted into the stream of samples on a regular basis. Additionally, all core is photographed with a high resolution camera for future viewing. Duplicates, blanks and certified standards report acceptable results.

Ian Klassen, Grande Portage's President remarked, "We are delighted to have conducted a thorough test with two rigs this season. Our team has known that the Herbert gold discovery has significant expansion potential, and this is evidenced by the fact we continue to intercept gold bearing veins laterally and at depths not encountered before. We are anxious to receive the balance of the season's assays in due course."

This news release has been prepared and approved by Carl Hale, CPG, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a Qualified Person as defined under NI #43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The Company's recent Mineral Resource estimate (Webb, 2019, available on the Company's website or on SEDAR.COM ) is reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.50 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: An indicated resource of 606,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.03 g/t Au (1,880,500 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 251,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 14.15 g/t Au (553,429 tonnes). The resource assumes underground mining techniques, a gold price of $1,300 and are reported at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. Composites were capped at 125 gpt. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources requires assumptions that are believed to be reasonable and may be materially affected by environmental permitting, legal, title, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant issues.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"

Ian M. Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 899-0106

Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

www.grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67853