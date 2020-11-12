SolGold PLC Announces Issue of Shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

BISHOPSGATE, November 12, 2020 - The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce that Valuestone Advisors Ltd. (the "Subscriber") has irrevocably agreed to subscribe for 11,900,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Subscription Shares") at a purchase price of US$0.42 per Share, pursuant to a subscription agreement dated 12 November 2020 between the Company and the Subscriber (the "Subscription"). The Subscription Shares are expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$5,000,000 (approximately £3,800,000).‎

The Company will apply for admission of the Subscription Shares to the Official List (Standard ‎Segment and to trading on the LSE Main Market ("UK Admission") and to the Toronto Stock ‎Exchange (the "TSX") to list the new ordinary shares ("TSX Admission" and together with UK ‎Admission, "Admission"). The issue of the Subscription Shares is conditional, inter alia, upon UK Admission and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. It is expected ‎that UK Admission of the Subscription Shares will occur at 8:00 am on or around 13 November 2020 and ‎TSX Admission on or around 13 November 2020.‎

The Subscription Shares represent approximately 0.6 per cent. of ‎the issued ordinary share capital of the Company following the issue of the Subscription Shares. ‎The Subscription Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary ‎shares.

On UK Admission of the Subscription Shares the Company's issued share capital will comprise 2,084,113,494 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary ‎Shares held in treasury‎. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The proceeds of the subscription will be used by the Corporation to advance the Company's 100% owned Porvenir Project located in southern Ecuador.

The Subscription Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expected to expire on March 14, 2021.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ‎‎("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the ‎public domain for the purposes of MAR. The person responsible for arranging release of this information ‎on behalf of the Company is Nicholas Mather, Chief Executive Officer.

Enquiries:

SolGold plc Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

Nicholas Mather (Chief Executive Officer)

Ingo Hofmaier (Executive General Manager, Corporate Finance)

Cormark Securities Inc. Tel: +1 (0) 416 362 7485

Paul Nieznalski

Darren Wallace

Camarco‎ (Financial PR/IR) Tel: +44 (0)203 757 4997

Gordon Poole

Nick Hennis

The Subscription Shares to be issued pursuant to the Subscription will not be admitted to trading on any stock exchange other than the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the "Mines and Money" Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Dedicated stakeholders

SolGold employs a staff of over 700 employees of whom 98% are Ecuadorean. This is expected to grow as the operations expand at Alpala, and in Ecuador generally. SolGold focusses its operations to be safe, reliable and environmentally responsible and maintains close relationships with its local communities. SolGold has engaged an increasingly skilled, refined and experienced team of geoscientists using state of the art geophysical and geochemical modelling applied to an extensive database to enable the delivery of ore grade intersections from nearly every drill hole at Alpala. SolGold has over 80 geologists on the ground in Ecuador exploring for economic copper and gold deposits.

About Cascabel and Alpala

The Alpala deposit is the main target in the Cascabel concession, located on the northern section of the heavily endowed Andean Copper Belt, the entirety of which is renowned as the base for nearly half of the world's copper production. The project area hosts mineralisation of Eocene age, the same age as numerous Tier 1 deposits along the Andean Copper Belt in Chile and Peru to the south. The project base is located at Rocafuerte within the Cascabel concession in northern Ecuador, an approximately three-hour drive on sealed highway north of the capital Quito, close to water, power supply and Pacific ports.

Having fulfilled its earn-in requirements, SolGold is a registered shareholder with an unencumbered legal and beneficial 85% interest in ENSA (Exploraciones Novomining S.A.) which holds 100% of the Cascabel concession covering approximately 50km2. The junior equity owner in ENSA is required to repay 15% of costs since SolGold's earn in was completed, from 90% of its share of distribution of earnings or dividends from ENSA or the Cascabel concession. It is also required to contribute to development or be diluted, and if its interest falls below 10%, it shall reduce to a 0.5% NSR royalty which SolGold may acquire for US$3.5million.

Advancing Alpala towards development

The resource at the Alpala deposit contains a high-grade core which will be targeted to facilitate early cashflows and an accelerated payback of initial capital. SolGold is currently progressing its Pre-Feasibility Study and is fully funded through to development decision following the Net Smelter Royalty Financing with Franco-Nevada Corp. for US$100million. Franco-Nevada will receive a perpetual 1% NSR interest from the Cascabel licence area.

SolGold is currently assessing financing options available to the Company for the development of the Alpala mine following completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study.

SolGold's Regional Exploration Drive

SolGold is using its successful and cost-efficient blueprint established at Alpala, and Cascabel generally, to explore for additional world class copper and gold projects across Ecuador. SolGold is the largest and most active concessionaire in Ecuador.

The Company wholly owns four other subsidiaries active throughout the country that are now focussed on thirteen high priority gold and copper resource targets, several of which the Company believes have the potential, subject to resource definition and feasibility, to be developed in close succession or even on a more accelerated basis compared to Alpala.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG). The Company has on issue a total of 2,072,213,494 fully-paid ordinary shares and 113,175,000 share options.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control on Sample Collection, Security and Assaying

SolGold operates according to its rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol, which is consistent with industry best practices.

Primary sample collection involves secure transport from SolGold's concessions in Ecuador, to the ALS certified sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Samples are then air freighted from Quito to the ALS certified laboratory in Lima, Peru where the assaying of drill core, channel samples, rock chips and soil samples is undertaken. SolGold utilises ALS certified laboratories in Canada and Australia for the analysis of metallurgical samples.

Samples are prepared and analysed using 100g 4-Acid digest ICP with MS finish for 48 elements on a 0.25g aliquot (ME-MS61). Laboratory performance is routinely monitored using umpire assays, check batches and inter-laboratory comparisons between ALS certified laboratory in Lima and the ACME certified laboratory in Cuenca, Ecuador.

In order to monitor the ongoing quality of its analytical database, SolGold's QA/QC protocol encompasses standard sampling methodologies, including the insertion of certified powder blanks, coarse chip blanks, standards, pulp duplicates and field duplicates. The blanks and standards are Certified Reference Materials supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia.

SolGold's QA/QC protocol also monitors the ongoing quality of its analytical database. The Company's protocol involves Independent data validation of the digital analytical database including search for sample overlaps, duplicate or absent samples as well as anomalous assay and survey results. These are routinely performed ahead of Mineral Resource Estimates and Feasibility Studies. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Reviews of the sample preparation, chain of custody, data security procedures and assaying methods used by SolGold confirm that they are consistent with industry best practices and all results stated in this announcement have passed SolGold's QA/QC protocol.

The data aggregation method for calculating Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for down-hole drilling intercepts and rock-saw channel sampling intervals are reported using copper equivalent (CuEq) cut-off grades with up to 10m internal dilution, excluding bridging to a single sample and with minimum intersection length of 50m.

Copper Equivalent is currently calculated (assuming 100% recovery of copper and gold) using a Gold Conversion Factor of 0.751 (CuEq = Cu + Au x 0.751), calculated from a current nominal copper price of US$3.30/lb and a gold price of US$1700/oz.

True widths of downhole intersections are not well constrained. Drill hole one was inclined -55degrees towards the east, and the interpreted trend of the Cacharposa Intrusive Complex and its associated porphyry copper-gold mineralisation is subvertical, dipping approximately 85-90 degrees to the west. The true width of down-hole intersections reported are therefore expected to be approximately 55-60% of the down-hole lengths.

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold plc

