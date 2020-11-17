Flow Metals Discovers Visible Gold in Trench Samples

Vancouver, November 17, 2020 - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of visible gold in arsenopyrite-quartz veins at the surface on its 100% owned Sixtymile Project. The Sixtymile Project project is part of the Sixtymile placer district within the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

Highlights include:

Visible gold identified in fault-related arsenopyrite-quartz veins

Veins intersected at 16m and 50m depth in drill hole SM20-12

Large vein system intersected from 35.1m to 41.1m in drill hole SM20-15

Trenching during the 2020 exploration campaign revealed a previously unknown set of quartz-arsenopyrite-pyrite veins of up to 40 cm wide. The veins are angled with respect to the dominant foliation and fault direction. Cutting and polishing of the samples uncovered visible gold mineralization. The largest gold flake visible is 3 mm.

Drill hole SM20-12 targeted the subsurface continuation of the veins and yielded 2 zones of highly anomalous arsenic of 1041 ppm from 16.8m to 18.3m and of 427 ppm from 50.3m to 56.4m. These zones were confirmed by arsenopyrite in chip logging. Associated gold mineralization is not confirmed.

An extension of the geophysical structure targeted by trenching and hole SM20-12 was targeted by hole SM20-14 and 15. These holes were angled towards each other to intersect a steeply dipping potentially mineralized fault. Both holes returned gold hits in the XRF in arsenic anomalies. The arsenic anomalies were confirmed through the presence of arsenopyrite in chips. Hole SM20-12 was collared approximately 300m from SM20-14 & 15.

Preliminary results will be discussed by Jaap Verbaas in a technical talk during the Yukon Geoscience Forum on Monday November 23rd.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this news release.

Data Verification

The data disseminated in this news release is the result of visual appraisal of RAB drill chips and trench samples. Quantitative information (such as the concentration of arsenic in drill chips) was obtained with hand-held XRF in the field and is preliminary in nature. The Trench samples and chip samples have been submitted to MS Analytical in Langley for Metallic Screen Assay which will yield definitive gold results.

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a gold explorer based in Vancouver with early stage gold projects in BC, the Yukon and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@flowmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68311