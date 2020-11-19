Pasofino Gold Announces the Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, November 19, 2020 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce appointment of Lincoln Greenidge as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Stephen Dunn, who has served as interim CFO since February 28, 2020.

Mr. Greenidge has previously served as the CFO of LSC Lithium Corporation, CFO of LeadFX, and Corporate controller of IAMGOLD and HudBay Minerals Inc. Lincoln brings over 20 years of corporate finance, M&A, capital markets, and operations experience to the Pasofino team.

A recipient of multiple awards, Mr. Greenidge has been named Top Professional in Finance, awarded by the International Association of Top Professionals in 2016. Mr. Greenidge obtained his Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting with Honours from the University of Ottawa.

Krisztian Toth, Chairman of the Board of Pasofino, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Lincoln to our leadership team. His experience will be essential to leading our organization and advancing the Company's business plans. We look forward to benefiting from Lincoln's expertise as we accelerate our work program to realize the full value potential of the Dugbe Gold Project."

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (VEIN) and FSE (N07).

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ARX Resources Limited, Pasofino has an option to earn a 49% economic interest (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest) in the Dugbe Gold Project. Pasofino is also earning a 50% interest in the advanced-stage Roger Gold-Copper Project located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Ian Stalker, President & CEO Africa

T: 604 367 8110

E: istalker@pasofinogold.com

Steve Dunn, President & CEO North America

T: (416) 361-2827

E: sdunn@pasofinogold.com

