Canadian Palladium Intersects 2.97 Pd-Eq over 12.0 Metres, Expanding East Bull Mineralization West and Down-Dip

Vancouver, November 23, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") is pleased to provide additional analytical results for diamond drill holes EB-20-32, 33 and EB-20-35 to EB-20-38 on the East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.

The new results include a 12.0 m section of 2.97 g/t Palladium Equivalent (Pd-Eq) (hole EB-20-37)

The same hole includes a 5.0 m section of 5.59 g/t Pd-Eq

This interval also includes 1.0 m of 9.57 g/t Pd-Eq, one of the highest grade results intersected to date at the East Bull Project

Wayne Tisdale, Canadian Palladium's CEO, commented, "The new results confirm our interpretations that there are multiple high-grade sections within the Valhalla Zone. The new high-grade mineralization is open to the west and we will be providing additional drill results on this target shortly. Our program continues to expand this near-surface palladium mineralization and the whole project benefits from our proximity to the Sudbury mining camp."

Drill hole intercepts for holes EB-20-32, 33 and EB-20-35 to EB-20-38 are reported in the following table. Drill hole locations are provided at the end of the release. To date all of the intercepts are shallow and within 150 m vertical depth from surface.

Diamond Drill Hole Results EB-20-32 to EB-20-38

Hole ID From

(Metres) To

(Metres) Width

(Metres) Pd g/t Pt g/t Au g/t Cu % Ni % Co % 3PGM +

Au g/t Pd Eq Grams per Ton EB-20-32 194 196 2 0.374 0.132 0.029 0.07 0.04 0.006 0.535 0.947 EB-20-33 289 291 2 0.587 0.38 0.012 0.007 0.023 0.006 0.978 1.165 EB-20-34 Awaiting analytical results

EB-20-35 138 152 14 0.465 0.164 0.029 0.086 0.049 0.007 0.658 1.014 also 156 159 3 0.521 0.164 0.027 0.052 0.042 0.006 0.711 0.975 also 174 183 9 0.369 0.209 0.063 0.070 0.035 0.006 0.642 0.966 EB-20-36 164 173 9 0.619 0.176 0.030 0.028 0.029 0.006 0.825 1.023 also 188 194 6 0.299 0.207 0.048 0.073 0.047 0.007 0.554 0.899 EB-20-37 128 140 12 1.798 0.499 0.092 0.143 0.044 0.006 2.389 2.966 incl 137 138 1 6.400 1.566 0.350 0.297 0.026 0.006 8.32 9.566 incl 133 138 5 2.360 0.611 0.090 0.157 0.036 0.005 4.723 5.587 EB-20-38 65 85 20 0.572 0.207 0.390 0.078 0.043 0.006 0.817 1.155

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to the laboratory. Duplicates, blanks and standards were introduced to the sample stream on site. Holes EB-20-32 to 34 were sent to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP. Holes EB-20-35 to EB20-38 were sent to AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202555, Fire Assay-ICP (50g); 201070, 4 Acid Digest / ICP-OES Finish. Reported widths are drilled widths, with true widths estimated to be 90 per cent of drilled widths for minus-60-degree-holes to approximately 85 per cent of drilled width for minus-70-degree holes. Pd-Eq grade based on parameters in the May 23, 2019, NI 43-101 Resource Estimate and Technical Report. Metal prices are based on 24-month trailing averages at January 31, 2018. In US$ these prices are: Pd - S767/oz; Pt - $973/oz; Rh - $1,000/oz; Au - $1.262/oz; Cu - $2.53/lb; Ni - $4.62/lb; Co - $20/lb.

The Company's 10,000 m drill program continues to extend the Valhalla Zone resource down dip and towards the west. The drilling in this section of the Valhalla Zone has produced consistent results for over a kilometre strike length to vertical depths of 150 metres. The mineralization widths within this area varies from 6 to 71 metres core width (true widths estimated to be 90 per cent of drilled widths for minus-60-degree-holes to approximately 85 per cent of drilled width for minus-70-degree holes).

The Company's exploration team is focused on the interpretation of the connection of the Valhalla Zone and the Garden Zone. The Palladium mineralization is hosted within 45o north dipping vari-textured gabbro unit near the basal contact of the East Bull Gabbro. Drilling has successfully focused on testing the downdip extension of this "contact-type" mineralization. Such mineralization structures are typically tens of metres thick.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.





East Bull Drill Hole Location

Reader Advisory

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the analytical results and exploration at the East Bull palladium property.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; liabilities inherent in water disposal facility operations; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1. Drill Hole Location information

Hole No. Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) EB-20-32 405229 5141650 180 -70 260 EB-20-33 405420 5141773 180 -60 362 EB-20-34 405525 5141774 180 -60 371 EB-20-35 404713 5141645 180 -60 246 EB-20-36 404598 5141647 180 -60 260 EB-20-37 404500 5141564 180 -60 230 EB-20-38 404398 5141428 180 -60 200

