Jupiter Gold Advances Towards Its First Mine

Belo Horizonte, November 30, 2020 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") announced that it has filed with the Brazilian mining department the application for an initial mining license for its 100%-owned quartzite deposit in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Company was searching for gold in one of its properties and identified a large quartzite formation in July 2020. Thereafter, Jupiter Gold expeditiously proceeded with several geological field studies which both confirmed the quality of the deposit and indicated the potential for 3.7 million tons of quartzite. The Company is planning a simple open pit operation which could become profitable within a few months.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/69157_fd0266a7e48e7b3d_001full.jpg

Quartzite mining in Brazil is known to have the potential for high profitability since the extraction is low-cost and straightforward while the current price for quartzite is approximately US$ 2,000 per ton. This mineral is sought after by Brazilian enterprises as well as representatives of foreign buyers, particularly from the U.S., China, and Italy. Quartzite slabs have a variety of uses in architectural projects, including counters and tiles.

Marcellus Torres, Jupiter Gold's mining engineer with expertise in quartzite mining, added: "From finding this deposit only a few months ago to devising a mining operation around it, we have moved very fast. Most importantly, the studies performed so far indicate the presence of a commercially attractive and desirable end-product."

Photographs of parts of the deposit and details on the types of quartzite that it has follow below.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/69157_fd0266a7e48e7b3d_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/69157_fd0266a7e48e7b3d_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/69157_fd0266a7e48e7b3d_004full.jpg

About Us

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) has 100% ownership in several gold projects in development and exploration in Brazil. In particular, Jupiter Gold owns 100% of both the Alpha Gold Project, with over 22,000 acres of mineral rights for gold in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Alta Floresta Gold Project, with over 24,000 acres of mineral rights for gold in the state of Mato Grosso. Jupiter Gold is also developing a quartzite mine. More information on Jupiter Gold is available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com.

