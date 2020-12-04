Canadian Palladium Intersects 5.1 g/t Pd-Eq over 5.0 metres, Identifies a New High-Grade Palladium Zone at East Bull Deposit, Sudbury Area

Vancouver, December 4, 2020 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") is pleased to provide new analytical results for five diamond drill holes EB-20-34, and EB-20-39 to EB-20-42 on the East Bull Palladium Property, 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights include:

- a 28.0 m intersection of 1.97 g/t Palladium Equivalent (Pd-Eq) in drill hole EB-20-40); and

- 5.0 m of 5.10 g/t Pd-Eq, also from EB-20-40.

Wayne Tisdale, Canadian Palladium's CEO, commented, "The East Bull drilling program continues to return excellent results. We are very encouraged that we now have two adjacent holes 100 m apart that contain high-grade Palladium mineralization in the western part of the Valhalla Zone. The new results in hole EB-20-40 combined with the intersection in EB-20-37 (see press release dated November 23, 2020) demonstrate the potential for a high-grade component within the wider disseminated mineralization envelope. Our drilling program continues to expand the near surface mineralization of the Valhalla Zone westward towards the Garden Zone and beyond."

Drill hole intercepts for holes EB-20-34 and EB-20-39 to EB-20-42 are reported in the following table 1. Drill hole locations are provided at the end of the release and illustrated on the accompanying map. To date all of the intercepts are shallow and within 150 m vertical depth from surface. Results do not include Rhodium for which assays are in progress and is an additional contribution to Pd-Eq at the East Bull Deposit.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Results EB-20-34 and EB-20-39 to EB-20-42

Hole ID From (Metres) To (Metres) Width (Metres) Pd g/t Pt g/t Au g/t Cu % Ni % Co % 3PGM + Au g/t Pd Eq Grams per Ton EB-20-34 263 264 1 2.170 0.514 0.101 0.011 0.013 0.003 2.790 3.021 also 295 302 7 0.171 0.137 0.030 0.057 0.023 0.006 0.337 0.585 EB-20-39 183 197 14 0.584 0.214 0.053 0.073 0.037 0.006 0.851 1.177 EB-20-40 117 145 28 0.967 0.347 0.088 0.139 0.069 0.007 1.402 1.970 Hole ID From (Metres) To (Metres) Width (Metres) Pd g/t Pt g/t Au g/t Cu % Ni % Co % 3PGM + Au g/t Pd Eq Grams per Ton including 121 126 5 2.846 0.965 0.197 0.246 0.129 0.008 4.009 5.097 also 153 156 3 0.477 0.294 0.028 0.093 0.045 0.007 0.799 1.193 EB-20-41 195 197 2 0.338 0.537 0.023 0.057 0.017 0.005 0.897 1.224 EB-20-42 216 223 7 0.712 0.250 0.065 0.121 0.054 0.009 1.027 1.521

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to the laboratory. Duplicates, blanks and standards were introduced to the sample stream on site. Hole EB-20-34 was sent to Activation Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025 Certified) in Ancaster Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the Activation Laboratories codes RX1, 1C-OES 50 g (Au, Pt, Pd); 1F2 Total Digestion ICP. Holes EB-20-39 to EB20-40 were sent to AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202555, Fire Assay-ICP (50g); 201070, 4 Acid Digest / ICP-OES Finish. Reported widths are drilled widths, with true widths estimated to be 90 per cent of drilled widths for minus-60-degree-holes to approximately 85 per cent of drilled width for minus-70-degree holes. Pd-Eq grade based on parameters in the May 23, 2019, NI 43-101 Resource Estimate and Technical Report. Metal prices are based on 24-month trailing averages at January 31, 2018. In US$ these prices are: Pd - $767/oz; Pt - $973/oz; Rh - $1,000/oz; Au - $1.262/oz; Cu - $2.53/lb; Ni - $4.62/lb; Co - $20/lb.

The Company has strategically extended the drill program by an additional 2,000 metres to target the connection of the Valhalla Zone and the Garden Zone mineralization and continue testing the Palladium mineralization westward. To date, the Valhalla Zone drilling has produced consistent results for over 1.5 kilometres strike length to vertical depths of 150 metres. The mineralization remains open at depth and on strike.

The high-grade mineralization of EB-20-37 (5.60 g/t Pd Eq / 5 m) and EB-20-40 (5.10 g/t Pd / 5 m) are 100 metres on strike of each other. These drill holes identify a second high-grade zone intersected within the Valhalla Zone, the first being drilled in EB-20-01 to EB-20-03 (see news release dated March 2, 2020).

The Palladium mineralization is hosted within a 45° north dipping vari-textured gabbro unit near the basal contact of the East Bull Gabbro. Drilling has successfully focused on testing the downdip extension of this "contact-type" mineralization. Such mineralization structures are typically tens of metres thick.

Appendix 1. Drill Hole Location information

HOLE-ID UTM_E UTM_N DEPTH (m) AZIMUTH DIP EB-20-34 405525 5141774 371 180 -60 EB-20-39 404502 5141650 269 180 -60 EB-20-40 404398 5141530 239 180 -60 EB-20-41 404301 5141530 239 180 -60 EB-20-42 404304 5141627 272 180 -60

