Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. to Adjourn Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, December 9, 2020 - Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUB) (the "Company") today announces that it intends to adjourn the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") currently scheduled for December 11th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., as a virtual meeting, and to reconvene the Meeting at a later date.

To implement the adjournment, the Meeting will still be convened on December 11th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. but it will be immediately adjourned. Other than a motion to adjourn the Meeting, there will be no voting or other matters conducted at the Meeting on December 11th.

The Company will issue another press release to disclose any new Meeting matters.

For further information contact:

Name: Summer Becker - Director

Office: (416) 364-0042

Email: thebeckergroup@bellnet.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

