Sandfire Resources America Files Black Butte Copper Project Technical Report

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, Dec. 10, 2020 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the Company’s news release dated October 27, 2020 announcing the completion of a feasibility study on the Black Butte Copper Project in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, USA, the Company is today filing on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 entitled “Sandfire Resources America Inc., Black Butte Copper Project, Feasibility Study (Johnny Lee Deposit) and Mineral Resource Estimate Update (Lowry Deposit) – Technical Report NI 43-101” dated December 8, 2020.
The qualified persons responsible for the technical report are Deepak Malhotra of Resource Development Inc. (primary author), Erik Ronald of SRK Consulting (US) Inc., Brad Evans of Mining Plus and Patrick Williamson of Intera Incorporated.
A copy of the technical report can be downloaded for review on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.
Contact Information: Sandfire Resources America Inc. Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications Mobile: 406-224-8180 Office: 406-547-3466 Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thisnewsrelease.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!