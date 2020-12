Ellis Martin Report: Silver Sands Resources: Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program at Virginia Silver Project in Argentina

Malibu, CA, United States - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Keith Anderson, the CEO of Silver Sands Resources (CNSX:SAND) (OTCMKTS:SSRSF) as the company completes its Phase 1 Exploration Program at the Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.To view the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103914/sand





About Silver Sands Resources Corporation:



Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.





Source:

Silver Sands Resources Corp.





Contact:

+1 604-786-7774 info@silversandscorp.com INVESTOR RELATIONS Mars Investor Relations +1 778-999-4653 SAND@marsinvestorrelations.com Michael Rapsch Neil MacRae