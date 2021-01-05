Buenaventura Announces Board of Directors Appointment

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that Mr. Raul Benavides has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Benavides replaces Dr. José Miguel Morales Dasso, who has retired from Buenaventura’s board having reached the Company's maximum retirement age for board members based on internal best practices.

Mr. Roque Benavides, Buenaventura’s Chairman commented, “We are pleased to welcome Raul to the Buenaventura board of directors. His addition complements our board’s considerable skills, and we look forward to the continued benefit of his extensive experience at our Company and valuable perspective as we execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all Buenaventura shareholders.”

“Buenaventura has been very fortunate to have José Miguel serve our Company for the last 50 years. He has been a highly effective director, having made considerable contributions not only as a board member but also as our General Counsel. We will miss his strong leadership and wise guidance but would like to extend our gratitude and best wishes to him in his retirement,” said Mr. Benavides, Buenaventura's chairman.

Raul Benavides joins Buenaventura’s board of directors with a tenure of 40 years at the Company. In his latest role he served as Vice President of Business Development, since 2011.

Mr. Benavides holds a bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Missouri—Rolla, a masters of Mining Administration from Pennsylvania State University, and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School (AMP-160). He has served as President of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru (IIMP) and is the Founder of Peru’s Mine Safety Institute (ISEM). He is also Founder and Chairman of Peru’s Centro Tecnológico Minero (CETEMIN) vocational school of mining.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

