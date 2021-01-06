International Consolidated Uranium Secures Equity Interest in Meliadine Gold Ltd., Owner of the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2021 - International Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR" or the "Company") (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with Meliadine Gold Ltd. ("MGL") to terminate the existing amended and restated earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") dated February 2, 2017 between the Company and MGL relating to the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut.

The key terms of the Termination Agreement are:

Termination Payment - CUR is entitled to receive a termination payment from MGL, payable through the issuance of 2,000,000 shares of MGL

Private Placement - CUR has agreed to purchase 1,500,000 units of MGL ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate consideration of $150,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half warrant exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of one year from closing subject to acceleration in the event that MGL receives a land use permit

Equity Participation Right - CUR has been granted a right to participate in future equity financings of MGL in order to maintain its pro rata equity position in MGL for so long as CUR holds at least 10% of MGL's issued and outstanding shares

Board Nomination Right - CUR has been granted the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of MGL for so long as CUR holds at least 10% of MGL's issued and outstanding shares

Right of First Offer - CUR has been granted an exclusive right of first offer ("ROFO") in respect of any joint venture or earn-in agreement for the Kuulu Project

Philip Williams, President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement with Meliadine Gold Ltd. which we believe is a good outcome for both groups but more importantly positions the Kuulu Project for future advancement. The Earn-In Agreement was the cornerstone for NxGold Ltd., the former name of the Company, however, due to continued delays in the renewal of the existing land use agreement the Earn-In Agreement was put into force majore thereby preventing the Company from earning its potential interest in the Kuluu Project. The Termination Agreement gives CUR the ability to secure up to a 20% equity interest in MGL with important rights to maintain this interest and oversee the future progress of the Kuluu Project. The MGL team has a long history with the project and area and we are optimistic they can make progress on the land use renewal permit in due course."

Glen Dickson, President and CEO of Meliadine Gold Ltd commented, "I am pleased to welcome International Consolidated Uranium as a shareholder of Meliadine Gold. Both groups recognize the potential of the project but also that the path forward requires a patient and focused approach which the team at MGL is well equipped to undertake."

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (formally, NxGold Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based exploration and development company. The Company has entered option agreements to acquire five uranium projects in Australia, Canada and Argentina each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development: with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA), the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO), the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; and with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H), the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. The Company entered into the Mountain lake option agreement with IsoEnergy on July 16, 2020, and the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, as does the transaction with U3O8 Corp. on the Laguna Salada Project. In addition, the Company owns 80% of the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and an equity interest in Meliadine Gold Ltd. the owner of the Kuulu Gold Project (formerly known as the Peter Lake Gold Project) in Nunavut.

