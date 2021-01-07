Norden Crown Intersects Stratiform Sulphide Mineralization on First Drill Hole at Fredriksson Gruvan

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2021 - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR), (OTC: BORMF) (Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce the completion of the first drill hole at the Fredriksson Gruvan prospect (GUM-20-09; 179m) which has intersected 11.0 meters of stratiform sulphide mineralization interpreted to be Broken Hill Type (BHT) precious metal enriched base metal mineralization. The 11.0 meter intercept consists of massive to semi-massive sulphide mineralization, including sphalerite (zinc sulphide) and galena (lead sulphide). The intercept occurs 35 meters below historical mine workings which produced 45,000 tonnes grading 49 g/t silver, 5.77% zinc, 1.84% lead2. The Fredriksson Gruvan prospect is located on the 100% owned silver-zinc-lead-gold Gumsberg Project located in the Bergslagen Province of Southern Sweden.

"The drilling of stratiform sulphides on our first drill hole below the mine workings at Fredriksson Gruvan is of great importance, as it most assuredly confirms the continuity of the mineralization at depth below the old mine". Stated Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO of Norden Crown Metals. "Furthermore, the confirmation that we are testing a Broken Hill Type Zn-Pb-Ag mineralized prospect is hugely encouraging as these style deposits are very few around the world and include some of the largest accumulations of Pb-Zn-Ag on Earth1,3.

Ongoing diamond drilling at Fredriksson Gruva will test the continuity of massive sulphide mineralization below the historical mine workings where recent 3D geological modeling demonstrates that silver-zinc-lead mineralization could extend to at least 400 meters depth.

Visual core inspection by Norden's Senior technical staff confirms that GUM-20-09 intersected an 11m massive to semi-massive sulphide body of mineralization extending from 123m to 134m. Drill core is currently being cut and sampled. Samples will be shipped to ALS in Malå, Sweden for analysis and assay results are expected in 4 to 6 weeks.

Drill Hole: GUM-20-09

Geological observations of the core confirm Norden's preliminary interpretation that precious metal enriched base metal mineralization at Fredrikssons Gruvan belongs to the Broken Hill Type ore deposit clan.

Significant observations from GUM 20-09 that are suggestive of BHT style mineralization include:

OBSERVATION SIGNIFICANCE Stratiform Zn-Pb mineralization; variably tectonically

remobilized Broken Hill-Type deposits are dominated by stratiform mineralization,

variably remobilized during deformation and metamorphism1,3,4. Mineralization is pyrite-poor, sphalerite-galena rich BHT deposits tend to be pyrite-poor and sphalerite-galena rich

compared to Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits4. Hosted by garnet-rich metamorphosed sedimentary

strata. BHT deposits form in association with stratabound garnet- and

gahnite-bearing metamorphosed sedimentary rocks1,3,4. Intimate association with magnetite iron formation.

The garnet-magnetite-sulphide rock is interpreted to

be metamorphosed chemical sediment (exhalite). BHT stratiform sulfide deposits are commonly associated with

magnetite iron formation (e.g. Aggeneys, South Africa) or the iron

formation may represent the lateral equivalent of the stratiform

sulfide (Broken Hill, Australia)1,3,4. Garnet within the mineralized interval is orange-

brown, suggesting it is the Manganese-rich garnet

spessartine (i.e. this is a Mn-rich system). Many BHTs are relatively manganese (Mn)-rich. The Broken Hill Group

that hosts the Broken Hill Deposit, and the sulfide deposit itself, are

characterised by the Mn-garnet spessartine3,4. Association with calc-silicates: some calc-silicate

minerals (amphibole-pyroxene, and garnet) occur

within the mineralization, and a calc-silicate bed

occurs in the hanging-wall. Some BHT deposits, including the type example at Broken Hill,

Australia, are enriched in calc-silicate and calcium-bearing minerals

(pyroxene, pyroxenoid, garnet, carbonates) and the host stratigraphic

succession contains stratiform calc-silicate rocks1,3,4. Paucity of intense Mg-rich alteration and intensely

mica-quartz altered rocks. Much of the alteration is

not feldspar-destructive. This suggests that the mineralization is not a Volcanogenic Massive

Sulphide (VMS) or Garpenberg-type system and is more similar to a

stratiform BHT or Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) system1,3,4. Metamorphism is amphibolite grade BHT deposits almost invariably occur in host successions that have

been metamorphosed to amphibolite to granulite grade1,3,4. Host succession is Paleo- to Meso-Proterozoic in age BHT deposits appear to be restricted to host successions of Paleo- to

Meso-Proterozoic age1,3,4.

Norden Crown's geological modelling is based on historical mining and drilling data and demonstrates that silver-lead-zinc mineralized zones are associated with a moderately east plunging fold geometry and mineralization is open in all directions (Figure 1). Test mining from an open pit where these zones reach the surface produced 21,000 tonnes grading 53 g/t silver, 5.13% zinc, and 1.7% lead2. Subsequent underground mining production down to 91 meters produced and additional 45,000 tonnes grading 49 g/t silver, 5.77% zinc, 1.84% lead2.

Figure 1. Oblique 3D interpretation of mineralization at Fredriksson Gruvan showing the location of the 11.00 meters of semi and massive sulphide mineralization in hole GUM-20-09. Note that the mineralization is interpreted to extend beyond the limits of historical drilling at depth and laterally.

About Fredriksson Gruvan (Fredriksson Mine)

Fredriksson Gruvan was discovered in 1976 by LKAB Prospektering AB2. Exploration was carried out in 1976 and 1977 including surface trenching, sampling and drilling of 9 diamond drill holes, which identified precious metal enriched base metal mineralization3. In 1977, AB Statsgruvor (ABS) acquired the Fredrikssongruvan prospect and conducted open pit test mining in 1978. Test mining was conducted to a depth of 20 meters below surface and produced 21,500 tonnes grading 53 g/t Silver, 5.13% zinc, and 1.7% lead3. A total of 11 additional holes were drilled in 1979 to test the down plunge extent of mineralization. Between 1980 and 1981 mining activites resumed and an underground tram was installed. A total of 45,000 additional tonnes grading 49 g/t silver, 5.77% zinc, 1.84% lead were produced from workings that extend to a depth of 91 meters (4 underground levels)2. Norden Crown Metals Corp. staked the the Fredriksson Gruva prospect as part of a larger staking acquisition (Gumsberg nr 9) in March, 2017. This licence is refered to as "Gumsberg West" and forms the western half of the highly prospective Gumsberg Project.





About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

