Osisko Metals Outlines 2021 Objectives for Pine Point

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce its 2021 exploration and development plans for Pine Point with a focus towards continuing to de-risk the project and bringing further improvements to the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”).



Drilling will begin on January 14 th . Osisko Metals is planning a 3,000 meters winter campaign focused on infill and extension drilling in the Western Zone with the objective of converting the bulk of three high-priority prismatic deposits to the Indicated Resource category.





Updated PEA and MRE in early 2022. With the potential for operational improvements and the incorporation of extension and infill drilling completed in 2020 and 2021, Osisko Metals will update the Pine Point PEA to better reflect sustained positive zinc and lead commodity prices.





Submit EA Initiation Package to advance permitting in accordance with the project development timeline. The Environmental Assessment (“EA”) Initiation Package, including the project Description as per the PEA, is expected to be submitted in February 2021. On receipt of a positive decision on the EA, expected in Q3 2023, the project permitting phase will then commence and is expected to be completed by Q3 2024.

Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, commented: “2020 was an important year for Osisko Metals and Pine Point with the release of the 2020 PEA, cementing Pine Point as a Tier 1 zinc development project. Pine Point combines excellent open pit metal grades with available infrastructure and projected low operating costs, pointing to the potential for a “Top 10” global zinc producer. Building on this success, we will focus on delivering increased value to Pine Point through our planned 2021 drill campaign and hydrogeological studies.”

2020 Highlights

2020 PEA: After-tax NPV and IRR of $500M and 28.6% using conservative, long-term metal prices and smelting assumptions. With a CAPEX of $550M, Pine Point would produce, on average, over 350Mlbs of zinc during its first 6 years of operation. This would make Pine Point the eight largest zinc mine in the world. The proposed mine would have a ten-year life. However, with over a dozen individual deposit still open along strike, there is substantial potential to increase the mine life beyond the initial ten years.





Expansion drilling the East Mill and Central Zone: in support of the opportunities identified in the PEA for resource and mine life expansion, Osisko Metals reported excellent results from its limited 2020 drill campaign in the O53 deposit area. Highlights include:

∘ Drill hole O53-20-PP-012 intersected 28.80 metres grading 23.90% Zn and 6.24% Pb. The hole extends the high-grade O53 prismatic mineralization approximately 10 metres below the currently modelled pit boundary in the immediate area of the hole.



∘ Drill hole OM13-20-001 intersected 4.80 metres grading 7.25% Zn and 1.45% Pb. This hole intersected well-developed, near surface Tabular style mineralization that potentially extends mineralization 800 metres west of the current western limit of the O53 deposit.



∘ Drill hole O53-20-PP-003 intersected 3.00 metres grading 8.45% Zn and 0.61% Pb and also indicates the presence of tabular mineralization 135 metres to the west of the O53 deposit, well outside the boundaries of the current pit-constrained resource model, indicating potential for a new tabular deposit extending westward at shallow depths

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space. The Company controls two of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps: 1) the Pine Point Project that is located in the Northwest Territories, for which the recently filed PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $500M and an IRR of 29.6%. The Pine Point Project PEA is based on current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 12.9Mt grading 6.29% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 37.6Mt grading 6.80% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, North West Territories, Canada” dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, paved highway access, and has 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place; 2) The Bathurst Mining Camp projects are located in northern New Brunswick. The company has optioned the majority of its holding in the Bathurst Camp to Brunswick Exploration, pending TSXV approval for the transaction.

The current Mineral Resources mentioned in this press release conform to NI43-101 standards and were prepared by independent qualified persons, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines. The abovementioned Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade and/or quality of continuity. Zinc equivalency percentages are calculated using metal prices, forecasted metal recoveries, concentrate grades, transport costs, smelter payable metals and charges (see respective technical reports for details).

For further information on this press release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, CEO

Osisko Metals Inc.

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

