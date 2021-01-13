Mistango Being Showcased at Ore Day on January 22

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day 2021 on January 22. Mistango River Resources will present a webinar followed by a Q&A between Stephen Stewart, Chairman and Keith Benn, VP Exploration.

Ore Day will also feature select industry experts including:

David Rosenberg, World Renowned Economist, Ken Hoffman, EV Battery Metals Expert, McKinsey & Company Justin Huhn, The Uranium Insider Andrew Cosgrove, Global Head of Metals & Mining Research at Bloomberg Intelligence Bill Powers, MiningStockEducation.com

Ore Day is a virtual conference hosted by the Ore Group, a private natural resource development group focused on gold, copper, nickel and uranium.

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

