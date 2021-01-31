White Rock Minerals Ltd: Multiple New Mineralised VMS Targets at Red Mountain Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to provide an update on a number of exciting new VMS prospects sampled during the 2020 field season at its 100% owned Red Mountain Project, Alaska.Geological reconnaissance follow-up of multiple stream sediment anomalies north of the company's large Last Chance IRGS-style gold anomaly between the known historic VMS prospects at Sheep Creek (Gossan Peak), Peaches and Keavy Peak (Grapple), discovered multiple exposures of massive sulphide mineralisation (Figure 1*) within a broad package of phyllites with discontinuous lenses of meta- rhyolite and carbonaceous black phyllite.The main productive VMS stratigraphic package between Gossan Peak and Peaches trends east-west over a strike length in excess of 13km with a thickness of 500 to 750 metres. VMS mineralisation occurs as discontinuous stacked lenses or pods parallel to the east-west regional foliation, proximal to second order northwest and northeast trending faults.White Rock's Technical Advisor Dr Quinton Hennigh commented:-"White Rock's strategic district-scale tenement package, covering approximately 798km2, is the focus of two different but equally exciting large metal systems, one gold and one silver-zinc polymetallic (with lead, gold and copper). The Company's large Last Chance gold project, which has yielded a multitude of highly prospective stream sediment gold anomalies and early promising drill results, sits right next door to the Company's Red Mountain project which hosts a maiden VMS JORC Resource of 9Mt at 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc and 0.9g/t gold, for a 13.2% Zinc equivalent (or 609g/t (19 ozs/t) Silver Equivalent) grade. As part of last summer's field campaign, follow up prospecting of stream sediment samples has led to the discovery of multiple new high priority VMS targets. Given these new discoveries, the Company's robust cash balance and recent market appreciation of silver and base metals, White Rock is seriously contemplating a parallel exploration program in Alaska in 2021 to focus on both the Last Chance gold and the silver-zinc VMS targets at Red Mountain. 2021 should be a very exciting time for the company."Exposed massive sulphide mineralisation is limited to isolated outcrops on steep talus-dominated slopes. VMS lenses are coincident with podiform magnetic features identified by the airborne magnetics survey flown in 2020. Magnetic response, interpreted to be related to the presence of pyrrhotite (a magnetic iron sulphide), will allow a more accurate interpretation of the extent of the potential VMS lenses beneath the talus cover. A number of the magnetic features coincident with VMS lenses can be interpreted over strike lengths of 1.0 to 1.5km, similar to the VMS deposit dimensions that make up the Project's VMS JORC-compliant Resource further east at Dry Creek and WTF. More detailed ground magnetics, mapping and systematic surface geochemical sampling is being planned for early during the 2021 field season with drill testing potentially to follow.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G4PI9CU0





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.





Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au