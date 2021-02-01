Solaris Secures Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Feb. 1, 2021 - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSXV: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of Solaris common shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

The TSXV does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60%-interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements that are related to listing its common shares on the TSX. The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Solaris can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the latest Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solaris-secures-conditional-approval-to-list-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-301218506.html

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.