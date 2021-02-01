K9 Gold Announces Increase to Private Placement for Total Proceeds of up to $3,850,000 and Amended Terms

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on January 22, 2021.

The Private Placement originally was to consist of 6,035,714 flow through shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.35 per share and 1,635,000 units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.30 per NFT Unit. The NFT Units are non-flow through. Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant being exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.40 per share.

Total gross proceeds of the Private Placement were to be up to $2,603,000.

The Company is now amending the terms of the placement of the Shares such that each Share will be accompanied by a non-flow through share purchase warrant with each of these warrants (the "Additional Warrants") exercisable for a period of three years at a price of up to $0.40 per share (the Shares and the Additional Warrants comprising, collectively, the "FT Units"). The price of the FT Units is the same as that originally announced for the Shares: $0.35.

While it was originally announced that 6,035,714 Shares would be sold, there are now to be up to 8,600,000 FT Units sold. As well, the number of NFT Units is increasing to up to 2,800,000 NFT Units.

Total gross proceeds of the Private Placement are now expected to be up to $3,850,000.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for drilling and exploration on the Stony Lake East Gold Project.

The Private Placement will include commissions of 8% cash payable both on the placement of the FT Units and on the placement of the Units.

All securities issued pursuant to this financing are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Company Toll Free Number: (833) 434-GOLD (4653)

Kosta Tsoutsis

Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com



Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

K9 Gold Corp.

email: brian@k9goldcorp.com

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

