Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units to Accelerate Zinc-Silver Concentrate Export Growth

Toronto, February 9, 2021 - Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: ICAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $607,500.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share at the exercise price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed CDN$0.30 for 20 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the closing date, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate growth of our zinc-silver concentrates business unit. Current demand and price outlook for zinc and silver is positive and our trading platform is designed to capitalize on this market opportunity.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. is a Next Generation Metals and Mining Company. We believe our gold refining, physical commodities marketing and trading operations can provide insights in global primary supply and demand trends that create a strategic and competitive advantage for further investment and expansion opportunities on a global basis. The Company generates revenues from the purchases and sales of gold and production and sale of zinc-silver and lead-silver concentrates (accounted for as revenue). Cost of sales is measured at; a) the fair value of the precious metals purchased and sold and b) for base metal concentrates, the purchase cost of mined product, toll milling charges, treatment and refining charges ("TCRC's") and logistic costs typically associated with concentrates, all products are purchased at a competitive discount from licensed small gold miners (SGM) and licensed small base metal miners in Latin America (LATAM). Global SGM supply is significant and supports a sustainable revenue generation model. Zinc-silver and lead-silver concentrates from Potosi Bolivia are well known to global markets. We are unique company offering investors exposure and price leverage to gold, silver, zinc and lead without the significant risks associated with typical exploration, mining and development investments.

Intercontinental Gold has 18,087,250 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange (ICAU.V).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations of management and Intercontinental Gold provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward‐looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Although Intercontinental Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Commodity trading has inherent risks. In addition, factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking information stated herein include any factors, which may include changes in market conditions, changes in metal prices, general economic and political conditions, environmental risks, and community and non-governmental actions. Such factors will also affect whether Intercontinental Gold will ultimately receive the benefits anticipated pursuant to relevant agreements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward‐looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Intercontinental Gold does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein except in accordance with securities regulation. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

