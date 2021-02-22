International Montoro Resources Inc. Announces Change of Name to Marvel Discovery Corp.

Accesswire VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2021 -



The new logo for Marvel Discovery Corp. is presented below.



Mr. Karim Rayani, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled with the new branding of our company signifying a new beginning. We are most excited with what the future has awaiting for our shareholders as we lay out our plans for 2021 in the coming weeks."





About International Montoro Resources Inc.



Montoro, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian-based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects)

Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)

Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium - REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://montororesources.com/





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD, International Montoro Resources Inc.



"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani, President/Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: 604 716 0551, email: k@r7.capital







International Montoro Resources Inc.

#110 - 175 Victory Ship Way

North Vancouver, BC, V7L 0B2

VANCOUVER TEL: (604) 670-0019

TORONTO TEL: (416) 477-1220

www.montororesources.com

info@montororesources.com







Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:



Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements that reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates, and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



SOURCE:

