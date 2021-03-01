Canadian Palladium Makes Option Payment on East Bull Palladium Project

Vancouver, March 1, 2021 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") announces that, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement entered into with Pavey Ark Minerals Inc. (the "Agreement") (see February 26, 2019 press release) to acquire a 100% interest in the East Bull palladium property (the "Property"), the Company confirms it has exceeded the contractual minimum exploration expenditures on the Property, issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company, and made the first tranche of the next cash payment to Pavey Ark Minerals Inc.

Pursuant to the Agreement, and over a period of four years (should the Company elect to continue), the Company is obliged to incur $1,750,000 in exploration expenditures, issue $1,000,000 in cash payments, and issue an aggregate of 4.5 million common shares of Canadian Palladium to Pavey Ark Minerals in accordance with the following schedule:

Minimum Exploration Expenditures Common Shares Issued Cash Issued Due Date - - $25,000 On Term Sheet signing (issued) - 750,000 $75,000 Within 5 days of signing (issued) $250,000 750,000 $150,000 On or before March 1, 2020 (issued) $500,000 1,000,000 $200,000 On or before March 1, 2021(all shares issued, first cash tranche issued) $500,000 1,000,000 $250,000 On or before March 1, 2022 $500,000 1,000,000 $300,000 On or before March 1, 2023 $1,750,000 4,500,000 $1,000,000

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

