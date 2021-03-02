Engineer Gold Mines Submits a Permit Application for a 10,000 Tonne Bulk Sample

Vancouver, March 2, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Engineer") (TSXV:EAU) is pleased to announce it has submitted to the BC Ministry of Energy and Mines, a Notice of Work which includes a Bulk Sample permit application which will allow the company to process 10,000 tonnes of mineralized material at the Company's 100% owned, Engineer Gold Mine near Atlin, BC.

The bulk sample program includes resuming operations of the existing 30 tonne per day Gravity Separation Mill (the "Mill") at the Engineer Gold Mine site.

Company president Andrew H. Rees stated "We are extremely pleased to proceed to the next phase of development at the Company's high-grade Engineer Gold Mine. The Bulk Sample will test recoveries from the gravity circuit in potential future mining operations in a mine that historically produced 18,000 oz gold at an average grade of 39 grams per tonne."

Upon receiving all necessary approvals, the Bulk Sample will be extracted based on the following assumptions:

- The proposed mining method will be shrink-stope mining with ore chutes - Hand-held drills will be utilized to ensure the optimal stoping width and minimal dilution focusing strictly on the ore vein with a minimum width of approximately 1 meter - Estimated haulage rate to be 30 to 40 tons daily delivered to truck dump at portal

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company's 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company's 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

