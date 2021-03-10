Canadian Palladium's Drill Program Bridges Valhalla and Garden Zones to Define over 2.5 km Strike Length of Palladium Mineralization at East Bull Deposit

Vancouver, March 10, 2021 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") is pleased to provide new assay results for five diamond drill holes EB-20-43 to EB-20-47 at the East Bull Palladium Deposit, located 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario. These holes bridged the west end of the Valhalla Zone with the Garden Zone. The drilling program has now defined over 2.5 km strike length of near-continuous disseminated sulphide mineralization hosting palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold and base metals.

A highlight from the current results is Hole EB-20-43 that intersected two mineralized intervals with 1.71 grams of Palladium equivalent (PdEq) over 7.0 metres and 1.44 grams PdEq over 10.0 metres at the west end of the Valhalla Zone. Holes EB-20-46 and -47 extended the Garden Zone east from previously drilled mineralization with 9.0 m of 1.16 g/t PdEq and 7.0 m of 1.30 g/t PdEq respectively. Hole EB-20-45 intersected the fault zone that separates the Valhalla and Garden Zones and did not encounter any significant values. The hole locations and selected intersections relative to the mineralized zones are shown in Figure 1 and Appendix 1 below.

Wayne Tisdale, Canadian Palladium's CEO, commented, "Our East Bull drilling program has succeeded in showing that this Deposit continues on strike to the west. We're very encouraged that we've been able to use our 2020 airborne magnetic survey to enhance our understanding of the Property geology and optimize our drill targeting. We look forward to updating the resource estimate for the Property at the conclusion of our drilling program."

Rhodium (Rh) is currently trading at an all-time high price of US$25,000/oz and the Company notes that rhodium is a significant component of East Bull mineralization. Previously reported high-grade intersections from the East Bull drilling program include the following rhodium (Rh) values:

EB-20-01 - 6.0 m at 6.30 g/t 3PGM+Au including 0.083 g/t Rh;

EB 20-03 - 3.0 m at 4.85 g/t 3PGM+Au including 0.065 g/t Rh;

EB-20-07 - 3.0 m at 6.06 g/t 3PGM+Au including 0.108 g/t Rh;

EB-20-12 - 2.0 m at 4.90 g/t 3PGM+Au including 0.153 g/t Rh.

The Company's protocol is to analyze Rh after initially assaying for palladium, platinum and gold. Once Rh results are received, the Rh concentrations will be reported and Rh will be included as a component of 3PGM (palladium+platinum+rhodium) and included in calculations of palladium equivalent (PdEq). At current prices Rh will be the second most important contributor to PdEq at East Bull after Pd itself.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Results EB-20-34 and EB-20-39 to EB-20-42

Hole ID From

Metres To

Metres Width

Metres Pd g/t Pt g/t Au g/t Cu

% Ni % Co % PGM +

Au g/t Pd Eq

Grams

per Ton EB-20-43 192 199 7 0.765 0.331 0.057 0.127 0.081 0.009 1.153 1.71 also 204 214 10 0.766 0.365 0.035 0.042 0.028 0.005 1.166 1.437 EB-20-44 169 173 4 0.634 0.296 0.023 0.057 0.023 0.004 0.953 1.219 EB-20-45 No Significant Results EB-20-46 113 122 9 0.552 0.178 0.049 0.101 0.034 0.007 0.779 1.163 EB-20-47 147 154 7 0.48 0.154 0.058 0.173 0.074 0.009 0.692 1.301

Individual demarked samples were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to the laboratory. Duplicates, blanks and standards were introduced to the sample stream on site. Samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202555, Fire Assay-ICP (50g); 201070, 4 Acid Digest / ICP-OES Finish. Reported widths are drilled widths, with true widths estimated to be 90 per cent of drilled widths for minus-60-degree-holes to approximately 85 per cent of drilled width for minus-70-degree holes. Pd-Eq grade based on parameters in the May 23, 2019, NI 43-101 Resource Estimate and Technical Report. Metal prices are based on 24-month trailing averages at January 31, 2018. In US$ these prices are: Pd - $767/oz; Pt - $973/oz; Rh - $1,000/oz; Au - $1.262/oz; Cu - $2.53/lb; Ni - $4.62/lb; Co - $20/lb.

The Company's drill program is ongoing and current drilling is successfully intersecting a western continuation of the Garden Zone. Samples have been submitted for analysis and assays are pending. The Palladium mineralization is hosted within a 45° north dipping vari-textured gabbro unit near the basal contact of the East Bull Gabbro. Drilling has successfully focused on testing the downdip extension of this "contact-type" mineralization. Such mineralization structures are typically tens of metres thick.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472





Figure 1. Drill intersections reported in this release relative to Garden and Valhalla Zones of the East Bull Palladium Deposit. Base map is airborne total field magnetic survey.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6337/76696_b343d39ac44be9ee_002full.jpg

Appendix 1. Drill Hole Location information

HOLE-ID UTM

Easting UTM

Northing DEPTH AZIMUTH DIP EB-20-43 404403 5141627 272 180 -60 EB-20-44 404302 5141473 272 180 -45 EB-20-45 404296 5141328 146 180 -45 EB-20-46 404202 5141335 152 180 -60 EB-20-47 404068 5141331 200 180 -60

Drill collar coordinates are in NAD83 UTM 17N

