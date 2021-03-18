Huntsman Submits Additional 400 Drill Hole Samples for Analysis; Awaits Assays from Phase I at Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's Phase I, 2021 drilling program at its Canegrass Nickel project in Western Australia.

Phase I drilling - samples and assays: A total of approximately 760 drilling samples have now been submitted to Intertek Genalysis in Perth for full spectrum analysis. These include:

360 samples from Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill holes. Initial results will be compiled as received over the coming days.

400 samples from diamond drill holes with significant portions on a prioritized schedule. Initial results are expected by March 20-21.

Due to the large numbers of samples being analyzed, it is anticipated that complete results will be available for dissemination the week of March 22 following QA/QC verification by Newexco and Company geologists.

The Company is also pleased to confirm that the survey team - responsible for downhole EM surveys of the recently completed holes and the new MLEM survey - is on schedule to complete the downhole work by months end. These results, along with the complete assays, will allow for detailed planning for Phase II operations.

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "Nickel sulphides deposits are well positioned to benefit from continued global decarbonization and EV battery development, as a result, Huntsman is moving rapidly forward with the Canegrass project. All samples from our Phase I drilling operations have been submitted to the lab, and we look forward to receiving the complete assays, as well as analysis from our electro-magnetic surveys, in preparation for Phase II drilling."

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Peter Dickie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Huntsman Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636205/Huntsman-Submits-Additional-400-Drill-Hole-Samples-for-Analysis-Awaits-Assays-from-Phase-I-at-Canegrass-Nickel-Sulphide-Project-Western-Australia