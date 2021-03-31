Sassy Drilling Builds Out Westmore Discovery with Widest Intercept to Date

VANCOUVER, March 31, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY) (FSE:4E7) (OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that final results from first-ever shallow drilling comprising 1,662 meters in six holes at the Westmore target in Northwest B.C.'s Eskay Camp confirm the discovery of a structurally controlled gold-silver-rich system with a large surface footprint, open laterally and to depth. Notably, preliminary analysis has now revealed that the Westmore intrusive (see March 17, 2021 news release) is Early Jurassic in age, aligning this grassroots discovery on the geological timeline with other significant, Jurassic-aged gold deposits in the prolific Golden Triangle.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "Westmore advanced last year from a little-known Eskay Camp prospect with no previous systematic exploration to an intriguing early-stage drilling discovery after just several months of work, an unusual pace of development. Results to date are extremely encouraging and will help immensely in guiding our follow-up drill program this summer. We have drill tested just a fraction of the area of interest at Westmore, and not even our thickest vein identified at surface, given time limitations last fall. However, we have collected over 2,000 valuable data points, information that positions our team to now hone in on the source of the extensive high-grade mineralization sampled at surface.

"In addition, we have contracted Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys to carry out the first high resolution/deep penetrating VTEM survey at Westmore as soon as weather conditions allow. This state-of-the-art survey will be carried out across the entire 146 sq. km Foremore Property where there are also multiple VMS-style corridors (More Creek plus Hanging Valley) with potential for massive sulphide accumulations from near-surface to depths exceeding 300 meters."

Latest Westmore Drill Hole Highlights:

Drill holes WM20-003 and WM20-005 intersected multiple quartz stockwork zones including the widest mineralized interval of this initial program, 13.95 meters grading 0.68 g/t Au and 5.53 g/t Ag starting just 16.15 meters downhole (3.60 g/t Au and 22.7 g/t Ag over 1 meter near the bottom of this zone) in drill hole WM20-005;

WM20-003 and WM20-005 confirm a >100-meter extension along strike of quartz vein hosted gold-silver mineralization sampled on surface and intersected in previously released drill holes WM20-001 and WM20-002 (including 14.20 g/t Au and 22.6 g/t Ag over 0.90 meters in WM20-002);

WM20-005 was terminated in a zone of quartz stockwork that hosts an interval of very anomalous gold-silver mineralization from 291.90 meters to 301.50 meters, demonstrating the potential for high-grade gold-silver mineralization at depth within the Westmore system.

Mr. Ian Fraser, Sassy VP-Exploration, commented: "Ongoing interpretation of results received to date has defined a very strong Pb-Te and Bi alteration halo/signature associated with the gold-silver mineralization at Westmore. What is highly encouraging is a repeat of this alteration signature at significant drill hole depths in WM20-002 (several vein swarms below 210 meters downhole) and WM20-005 (below 220 meters downhole), indicating strong potential to intersect high-grade gold and silver mineralization along strike at these depths and very possibly below these drill hole depths.

"Galena (Pb) has been recognized to be directly associated with high-grade gold and silver intercepts on surface and in drill holes, and galena is a very significant component within these deep alteration halos. Like galena, higher levels of tellurium correspond to higher gold and silver intercepts and tellurium is significantly present within these deep alteration halos," Mr. Fraser concluded.

Significant Drill Hole Intercepts from First-Ever Westmore Drilling

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) WM20-001 9.45 16.15 6.70 0.52 0.81 Including 15.00 16.15 1.15 2.89 2.55 Including* 15.80 16.15 0.35 6.35 2.49 WM20-001 33.05 37.55 4.50 0.91 1.78 Including* 35.80 36.40 0.60 6.53 11.90 WM20-001 46.70 47.60 0.90 0.78 86.40 WM20-002 17.50 18.80 1.30 2.10 1.42 Including 17.50 18.30 0.80 3.35 2.14 WM20-002 42.70 45.00 2.30 5.61 9.07 Including* 42.70 43.60 0.90 14.20 22.60 WM20-002 132.00 135.05 3.05 1.50 4.32 Including* 134.45 135.05 0.60 7.56 13.10 WM20-002 171.50 172.65 1.15 1.04 0.62 WM20-002 250.20 255.05 4.85 0.12 1.71 Including 250.20 250.70 0.50 0.62 11.60 WM20-002 269.85 270.40 0.55 0.26 11.10 WM20-003 12.25 21.05 8.80 0.42 2.81 Including 12.70 13.20 0.50 0.67 10.70 Including 20.25 21.05 0.80 3.35 14.20 WM20-003 202.05 202.45 0.40 0.51 9.58 WM20-004 51.30 52.25 0.95 0.20 4.18 WM20-004 96.20 98.45 2.25 0.21 0.25 WM20-004 103.10 103.50 0.40 0.35 1.20 WM20-005 16.15 30.10 13.95 0.68 5.53 Including 17.15 17.65 0.50 4.38 5.48 Including 27.00 30.10 3.10 2.02 21.43 Including 27.00 27.90 0.90 2.60 44.30 Including 28.45 29.45 1.00 3.60 22.70 WM20-005 256.35 256.85 0.50 1.04 2.74 WM20-006 75.55 76.50 0.95 0.17 0.44 WM20-006 111.20 111.80 0.60 0.16 0.40 WM20-006 305.30 305.70 0.40 0.30 1.77

Notes:

WM20-001 and WM20-002 were previously released (refer to February 5, 2021 news release).

*Denotes visible gold (VG) observed in drill core.

Drill hole intercepts are core lengths - true widths are unknown at this time.

WM20-004 was the only drill hole designed to test a vein, initially discovered in 2019, hosted within the mafic volcanic unit that sits atop the Westmore intrusive. The drill hole intersected the targeted vein approximately 40 meters below surface but failed to replicate the results as reported by 2020 follow-up surface sampling (values of 0.046 to 101 g/t Au and up to 1,510 g/t Ag over a 100-meter strike length). Additional drilling is required to outline the size, shape and dimensions of the high-grade zones or shoots within this vein.

WM20-006, completed from the same platform as WM20-004 but drilled to the southeast, intersected three zones of quartz veining/quartz stockwork within the mafic volcanic unit that were anomalous in gold-silver, and zones of quartz stockwork within the Westmore intrusive anomalous in Au, Ag, Pb, Te and Bi, suggesting potential for higher grade gold-silver within these zones.

Table 2: Westmore Diamond Drill Hole Location & Orientation

Drillhole # Easting NAD83 Northing

NAD83 Elevation (ASL m) Start

Date End Date Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Final Depth (m) WM20-001 378324 6325533 1537 19-Sep-20 23-Sep-20 184.4 -45 211.0 WM20-002 378324 6325534 1537 23-Sep-20 27-Sep-20 180.0 -60 304.5 WM20-003 378428 6325513 1505 28-Sep-20 05-Oct-20 180.3 -50 297.0 WM20-004 378222 6325718 1582 01-Oct-20 03-Oct-20 360.0 -50 197.0 WM20-005 378428 6325514 1505 05-Oct-20 10-Oct-20 180.0 -65 313.5 WM20-006 378222 6325712 1582 11-Oct-20 16-Oct-20 151.8 -50 339.5 Total Drilling (first-ever at Westmore) 1662.5



Drill Hole Cross-Sections (WM20-003 and WM20-005)

Drill Hole Cross-Section (WM20-001 and WM20-002)

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards. Quality Assurance/Quality Control Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for all field and drill core samples collected during its 2020 exploration program. All samples were placed in clear plastic sample bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C. Initially, in 2020, samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were fire assayed for gold by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish (AAS), 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. Sassy changed this initial approach and requested a 500g split be obtained and that the pulverizer be washed with barren material between each sample. As above, under this procedure all samples were assayed for gold and 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion. In addition, Sassy requested MSALABS to perform multiple check assays on coarse reject material utilizing a 500g split and to perform metallic screening analyses on all gold results ≥10.0 g/t Au. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources. As part of Sassy QA/QC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results in 2020 were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops, B.C. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. At Actlabs, samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by Fire Assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by Metallic Screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire + 100 mesh and 2 splits of the - 100 mesh fraction. A final assay was calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. In early September Sassy made the decision to utilize Actlabs for all assay needs to the end of the 2020 exploration program and in doing so, maintained Sassy QA/QC protocol. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources. About Sassy Resources Corporation Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Sassy Resources Corp.. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Sassy carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company. Contact Info: Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@sassyresources.ca Terry Bramhall

Sassy Resources Corporate Communications/IR

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

terry.bramhall@sassyresources.ca In Europe: Michael Adams

Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH

info@star-finance.eu

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

