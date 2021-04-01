Victory Nickel Announces Passing of Director Rene Galipeau

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 - It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of Victory Nickel Inc. ("Victory Nickel" or the "Company") (CSE:NI) (www.victorynickel.ca) announces that Rene Galipeau, a founding director and the Company's first CEO, has passed away.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Rene's family and friends at this difficult time," said Cynthia Thomas, Executive Chair. "Rene had close to 40 years in the minerals and mining industries in Canada and the U.S. He was known as a man who always saw the possibility and potential not only in the many businesses he was involved with but also the many teams he was a part of and leader of. His integrity, dedication, creativity and compassion were the hallmarks of his career. Rene reveled in the challenges and opportunities throughout his long career but none so much as the pride and joy in being a tremendous family man. Rene Galipeau will be missed."

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with significant NI 43-101 sulphide nickel resources in Manitoba and Quebec, containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources. Additionally, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel has established itself as a producer and marketer of industrial sands in the western Canadian marketplace from its 7P Plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

Contact:

Victory Nickel Inc.

Sean Stokes

416-712-7481

Email: admin@victorynickel.ca

www.victorynickel.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release, including information related to the completion and outcome of any debt restructuring activities reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: Victory Nickel Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638627/Victory-Nickel-Announces-Passing-of-Director-Rene-Galipeau