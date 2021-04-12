Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) will hold its First Quarter 2021 earnings conference call on:

Friday, April 30, 2021

10:00 AM (Eastern Time)

9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura's First Quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

First quarter results will be issued on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US +1-844-763-8274

Toll International +1-412-717-9224

Please ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura's call

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link:

https://hd.choruscall.com/?callme=true&passcode=&info=company-email&r=true&b=9

Passcode: 3520604

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mFNQn7HC

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529

International: + 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10154913

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company's 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

