Winston Gold Intersects 1 foot of 2.87 oz/ton Gold Near Intersection of Parallel and Custer Vein Systems

WINNIPEG, April 14, 2021 - Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC)(OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that its ongoing underground drilling program has intersected more high-grade gold near the projected intersection of the Parallel vein and the Historical Custer vein system at its Winston Gold Project near Helena, Montana.

Hole W149 cut a 0.3 metre (1 ft) interval averaging 98.47 g/t gold (2.87 oz/ton Au) and 315.09 g/t silver (9.19 oz/ton Ag). This intersection was on the eastern end of the unmined edge of the Custer/Parallel structures.

Winston Geologists believe that this high-grade interval is part of the same vein system that was intersected in two other previously announced holes; W126 (Refer to press release dated November 3rd 2020) and W1729 (See release dated March 1st 2017).

Previously released underground drill hole W123 cut through the Parallel Vein and intersected 48.27 g/t gold (1.408 oz/ton Au) over 1.5 metres (5 ft) and included a 0.61 metre (2 ft) interval which averaged 119.28 g/t gold (3.479 oz/ton Au).

Previously released surface drill hole W1729 intersected a 0.3 metre (1 ft) interval averaging 42.2 g/t gold (1.23 oz/ton Au) and 49.4 g/t silver (1.44 oz/t Ag) starting 102 metres down hole. This was hosted within a wider 0.9 metre (3 ft) interval averaging 14.98 g/t gold (0.437 oz/ton Au) and 18.18 g/t silver (0.53 oz/t Ag).

"These three intercepts are right near the projected intersection of the Custer and Parallel vein systems, which may explain why this interval is exceptionally high-grade," commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold. "The old timers, from what we can interpret from the historical reports, stopped mining both veins in this area because they were too narrow and low grade for them to make money on at that time since gold was just US$35 per oz."

Historical records indicate that the old-time miners (pre 1950) identified the splay off the main Custer vein on the 4637 level and followed what Winston calls the Parallel vein for about 6 metres (20 ft) then stopped. They continued to mine the Custer vein for about another 36.5 metres (120 ft) then also stopped.

Winston geologists believe that the Custer splays into two veins in this area as it intersects the Edna stock and that this splitting of the structure occurs at all elevations. The old timers stayed with the dominant Custer structure since they could not make money on the Parallel.

The Company is currently drilling below the main level of workings, to fill in gaps of data. So far, these three intervals outline a high-grade zone of mineralization that measures 39 metres (128 ft) vertically and at least 25 metres (82 ft) horizontally. Plans are being made to test the extents of this very high-grade zone from underground drill stations within the Custer and Parallel development drifts.

The ongoing underground drilling campaign is focused on collecting structural data with the goal of developing a more concise structural model of the mineralization around the Block 93 and Parallel vein systems. This ultimately will aid in the future mine development plan in this area.

Details of the drill hole intercepts are as follows:

Hole ID Description From To Interval Gold Grade Silver Grade ft ft m ft g/t oz/t g/t oz/t W149 Parallel Vein 119 122 0.9 3 32.84 0.96 113.61 3.31 Including 119 120 0.3 1 0.1 0.03 17.35 0.51 Including 120 121 0.3 1 98.47 2.87 315.09 9.19 Including 121 122 0.3 1 0.0 0.25 8.4 0.245

The vein intervals listed above are not true width. More drilling and structural interpretation are required to understand the controls of mineralization in this area of the mine.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the drill to the on-site sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. The samples are crushed, pulverized and the sample pulps digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and a 50 gram gravimetric finish. Any assay averaging more than 0.1 opt gold is sent to Bureau Veritas Minerals in Reno Nevada for checks. Blank or certified reference materials are inserted randomly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

