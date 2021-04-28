White Rock Minerals Ltd: Exploration Activities Commence at Last Chance - Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) has commenced an airborne EM (SkyTEM) survey over the newly identified Last Chance VMS "camp" and the adjacent Last Chance IRGS/orogenic gold target (Figure 2*). A total of 1,900 line kilometres will cover some 400km2.The survey is being undertaken to identify conductivity anomalies potentially associated with massive sulphide mineralisation. Six new, potentially significant, mineralised massive sulphide targets were identified in the emerging Last Chance "VMS" camp during the 2020 field season. Assay results included:- Horseshoe (up to 8.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 1.1% Cu, 12g/t Ag & 3.6g/t Au).- Bib (up to 7.3% Zn, 5.1% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 40g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au).- Bib West (up to 5.7% Zn, 1.4% Pb & 0.2% Cu)- Grapple (up to 3.6% Zn, 1.9% Pb, 0.7% Cu & 40g/t Ag).- Peaches (up to 2.9% Zn, 2.8% Pb, 0.2% Cu, 46g/t Ag & 1.5g/t Au).- Ringer (up to 1.0% Cu, 26g/t Ag & 0.4g/t Au).Previous SkyTEM flown over the Red Mountain VMS "camp" successfully identified conductivity anomalies associated with the Dry Creek and WTF VMS deposits, with discrete conductivity anomalies identified to depths of 300m. Acquisition of SkyTEM data will allow target definition work to be fast tracked ahead of drill testing in the coming 2021 field season.The SkyTEM survey will also extend over the Last Chance gold target where scout CSAMT ground geophysics completed during 2020 showed resistivity variation likely associated with geological structure and alteration. The systematic data acquired through airborne EM will assist in identifying zonation associated with the gold system, and aid drill targeting at depth.Following this SkyTEM survey, on ground field activities will commence late-May. Three drill rigs have been secured, as has supporting helicopter services, two remote accommodation camps and geophysical contractors. One drill rig will be dedicated to testing new VMS targets at both the Last Chance and the Red Mountain VMS "camps".RED MOUNTAIN PROJECT, ALASKAThe 100% owned Red Mountain Project is located in central Alaska. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade silver-zinc-gold-lead volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.Following the Company's successful capital raising, a fully funded 2021 exploration program is now in play. The first leg in this aggressive program is the acquisition of geophysical data to assist in geological interpretation and drill target identification.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KIW339CA





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.





