Intrepid Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Denver, May 03, 2021 - Intrepid Potash Inc. (Intrepid) (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the first quarter of 2021.



Key Takeaways for Q1 2021

Net income of $2.5 million, or $0.18 per share

Gross margin of $9.1 million, up $3.5 million or 62%, compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations of $19.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $12.9 million

Water sales of $5.5 million

Produced water recycling initiative well under way

"First quarter results benefited from strong potash and Trio® pricing and sales, leading to improvements in net income, gross margin and EBITDA compared to the prior year." said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman, President, and CEO. "Under application of fertilizer in prior years and strong commodity prices continue to support fertilizer demand across our markets and we expect robust cash flow from operations will continue in the second quarter. Above-average evaporation at our potash facilities during the summer of 2020 will extend our production season into the second quarter and will allow us to meet the continued strong demand for fertilizer."

Jornayvaz continued, "We made substantial progress on our expansion into full-cycle water management during the quarter, increasing our recycling infrastructure and working to expand our current relationships with operators to include additional brine and recycled volumes. Oilfield activity continues to improve in the Delaware Basin with rig counts and permits steadily increasing throughout the first quarter which we expect will lead to improved oilfield segment results in future periods."

Consolidated Results

We generated a first quarter 2021 net income of $2.5 million, or $0.18 per share and a gross margin of $9.1 million. Net income increased compared to the prior year as improved fertilizer pricing, strong demand in agricultural markets, and increased byproduct sales drove improvements in the bottom line.

Prior year first quarter net loss was impacted by the accrual of a $10 million settlement payment agreed upon at our March settlement hearing relating to the Mosaic litigation and partially offset by a gain of $4.7 million on the restricted sale of 320 acres of fee land at the Intrepid South property.

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 43,578 $ 33,791 Gross margin $ 8,673 $ 4,334 Potash sales volumes (in tons) 117 99 Potash production volumes (in tons) 113 137 Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 282 $ 255

Sales in the first quarter of 2021 increased compared to the same period in 2020, due to an 18% increase in sales volume, an 11% increase in our average net realized sales price per ton and a $1.8 million increase in byproduct sales. Agricultural sales volumes benefited from good weather, strong commodity prices, and very strong early season demand for fertilizer.

Average net realized sales price per ton was higher due to price increases announced in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Magnesium chloride sales improved $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 as good evaporation during the summer of 2020 improved product availability compared to the prior year.

Potash production decreased 18% compared to the first quarter of 2020 due to lower brine grade at our HB facility and reduced run days at our Moab plant as we increased salt production to meet first quarter demand. Despite the decreased production in first quarter, we have sufficient inventory to meet the strong fertilizer demand in our markets and have significantly more inventory left to harvest in our solar evaporation ponds compared to the prior year. We expect to operate our potash facilities into the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year in which we ended our spring production in the mid-April.

Gross margin of $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 was a $4.3 million increase compared to the prior year first quarter due to the factors discussed above.

Trio®

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per ton data) Sales $ 23,694 $ 22,581 Gross deficit $ (70 ) $ (3,555 ) Trio® sales volume (in tons) 69 76 Trio® production volume (in tons) 56 50 Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1) $ 233 $ 193

Sales increased 5% for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020 due to a 21% increase in average net realized sales price per ton, partially offset by a 9% decrease in Trio® tons sold. Sales volumes decreased as we continued to sell fewer tons into international markets as we focus on the higher priced domestic market.

Average net realized sales price per ton increased due to higher pricing announced during the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease in international sales which generally have a lower net realized sales price per ton.

Production volume increased 12% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the first quarter of 2020, as we converted more tons of work-in-process inventory to premium Trio®.

Our Trio® segment generated a negative gross margin of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a negative gross margin of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, due to the factors discussed above.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Sales $ 4,253 $ 7,741 Gross margin $ 505 $ 4,844

Sales decreased $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, mainly due to a $3.3 million decrease in water sales. Our oilfield solutions water sales and sales of other oilfield products and services decreased as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced oilfield activity from year-ago levels.

Cost of goods sold increased 29%, or $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year, primarily a result of increased third-party water purchases to meet the significant daily refresh rates for certain fracs on our South ranch. During the first quarter of 2021, we sold a majority of our water from water rights on our South ranch, while in the first quarter of 2020 we sold a majority of our water from our Pecos and Caprock water rights. Our water sales from the South ranch water rights generally carry a higher cost of goods sold as compared to sales from our Pecos and Caprock water rights.

Gross margin decreased $4.3 million compared to the prior year, due to the factors discussed above.

Liquidity

Cash provided by operations was $19.1 million during the first quarter of 2021. Cash used in investing activities was $2.3 million as we continued to carefully manage capital spending due to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 31, 2021, we had $36.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $35.0 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, its market outlook, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

changes in the price, demand, or supply of Intrepid's products and services;

challenges to Intrepid's water rights;

Intrepid's ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow its business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio ® , byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities; Intrepid's ability to integrate the Intrepid South assets into its existing business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition;

Intrepid's ability to sell Trio ® internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs;

internationally and manage risks associated with international sales, including pricing pressure and freight costs; the costs of, and Intrepid's ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

Intrepid's ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against it;

Intrepid's ability to comply with the terms of its senior notes and its revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under those agreements;

further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

changes in reserve estimates;

currency fluctuations;

adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at Intrepid's solar solution mines;

increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

Intrepid's ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

Intrepid's inability to fund necessary capital investments;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Intrepid's business, operations, liquidity, financial condition, and results of operations; and

the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Intrepid's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in "Risk Factors" in Intrepid's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make.

All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no duty to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

Intrepid Potash Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Sales $ 71,463 $ 63,984 Less: Freight costs 12,078 11,860 Warehousing and handling costs 2,632 2,904 Cost of goods sold 47,645 43,047 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments - 550 Gross Margin 9,108 5,623 Selling and administrative 5,791 6,599 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 441 435 Litigation settlement - 10,075 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2 (4,696 ) Other operating expense (income) 6 (11 ) Operating Income (Loss) 2,868 (6,779 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (426 ) (792 ) Interest income - 116 Other income 9 16 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,451 (7,439 ) Income Tax Benefit - 42 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,451 $ (7,397 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 13,054 12,957 Diluted 13,297 12,957 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.19 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.18 $ (0.57 )

Intrepid Potash Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,995 $ 19,515 Accounts receivable: Trade, net 36,898 22,795 Other receivables, net 2,298 1,577 Inventory, net 78,919 88,673 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,906 3,228 Total current assets 157,016 135,788 Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net 348,945 355,497 Water rights 19,184 19,184 Long-term parts inventory, net 29,359 28,900 Other assets, net 10,676 10,819 Total Assets $ 565,180 $ 550,188 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 13,648 $ 7,278 Accrued liabilities 13,080 12,701 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 5,928 4,422 Current portion of long-term debt, net 10,000 10,000 Other current liabilities 36,264 32,816 Total current liabilities 78,920 67,217 Advances on credit facility 29,817 29,817 Long-term debt, net 14,912 14,926 Asset retirement obligation 24,313 23,872 Operating lease liabilities 1,851 2,136 Other non-current liabilities 928 961 Total Liabilities 150,741 138,929 Commitments and Contingencies Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 13,065,654 and 13,049,820 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 657,566 656,837 Accumulated deficit (243,140 ) (245,591 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 414,439 411,259 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 565,180 $ 550,188

Intrepid Potash Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,451 $ (7,397 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts - 275 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,481 9,586 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 441 435 Amortization of deferred financing costs 68 86 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 Stock-based compensation 890 1,032 Accrual for litigation settlement - 10,075 Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments - 550 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 2 (4,696 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (14,103 ) (8,388 ) Other receivables, net (720 ) (308 ) Inventory, net 9,293 4,976 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 358 857 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee

compensation and benefits 7,978 8,119 Operating lease liabilities (525 ) (552 ) Other liabilities 3,415 41 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,109 14,771 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets (2,360 ) (5,710 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 47 4,786 Net cash used in investing activities (2,313 ) (924 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Debt prepayment costs (2 ) - Repayments of long-term debt (22 ) - Payments of financing lease (107 ) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility - 10,000 Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting (204 ) (49 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 43 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (292 ) 9,951 Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 16,504 23,798 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 20,184 21,239 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 36,688 $ 45,037

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are calculated as net income (loss) or income (loss) per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net Income (Loss) $ 2,451 $ (7,397 ) Adjustments Litigation Settlement - 10,075 Gain on land sale - (4,696 ) Total adjustments - 5,379 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 2,451 $ (2,018 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 0.18 $ (0.57 ) Adjustments Litigation settlement - 0.78 Gain on land sale - (0.36 ) Total adjustments - 0.42 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share $ 0.18 $ (0.15 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net Income (Loss) $ 2,451 $ (7,397 ) Litigation settlement - 10,075 Gain on land sale - (4,696 ) Interest expense 426 792 Income tax benefit - (42 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 9,481 9,586 Amortization of intangible assets 80 80 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 441 435 Total adjustments 10,428 16,230 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,879 $ 8,833

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per ton amounts) Potash Trio® Potash Trio® Total Segment Sales $ 43,578 $ 23,694 $ 33,791 $ 22,581 Less: Segment byproduct sales 5,784 1,180 3,973 1,380 Freight costs 4,809 6,440 4,540 6,534 Subtotal $ 32,985 $ 16,074 $ 25,278 $ 14,667 Divided by: Tons sold 117 69 99 76 Average net realized sales price per ton $ 282 $ 233 $ 255 $ 193









Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 37,794 $ - $ - $ (62 ) $ 37,732 Trio® - 22,514 - - 22,514 Water 1,159 984 3,343 - 5,486 Salt 2,039 196 - - 2,235 Magnesium Chloride 2,028 - - - 2,028 Brine Water 558 - 205 - 763 Other - - 705 - 705 Total Revenue $ 43,578 $ 23,694 $ 4,253 $ (62 ) $ 71,463





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Product Potash Segment Trio® Segment Oilfield Solutions Segment Intersegment Eliminations Total Potash $ 29,818 $ - $ - $ (129 ) $ 29,689 Trio® - 21,201 - - 21,201 Water 583 1,247 6,661 - 8,491 Salt 2,096 133 - - 2,229 Magnesium Chloride 759 - - - 759 Brine Water 535 - 31 - 566 Other - - 1,049 - 1,049 Total Revenue $ 33,791 $ 22,581 $ 7,741 $ (129 ) $ 63,984





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 43,578 $ 23,694 $ 4,253 $ (62 ) $ 71,463 Less: Freight costs 5,700 6,440 - (62 ) 12,078 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,456 1,176 - - 2,632 Cost of goods sold 27,749 16,148 3,748 - 47,645 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 8,673 $ (70 ) $ 505 $ - $ 9,108 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 7,178 $ 1,507 $ 688 $ 188 $ 9,561 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Potash Trio® Oilfield Solutions Other Consolidated Sales $ 33,791 $ 22,581 $ 7,741 $ (129 ) $ 63,984 Less: Freight costs 5,441 6,548 - (129 ) 11,860 Warehousing and handling

costs 1,296 1,608 - - 2,904 Cost of goods sold 22,720 17,430 2,897 - 43,047 Lower of cost or net

realizable value inventory

adjustments - 550 - - 550 Gross Margin (Deficit) $ 4,334 $ (3,555 ) $ 4,844 $ - $ 5,623 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1 $ 7,312 $ 1,508 $ 632 $ 214 $ 9,666

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.



