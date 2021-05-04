Vertical Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 27 million shares at a price of $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,050,000.00 (the "Offering").
Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec, for general working capital and unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements.
Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION
Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Peter P. Swistak, President
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
