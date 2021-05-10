Bitterroot Resources Closes C$1,195,000 Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2021 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) management announces that further to its press releases dated April 27, 2021 and May 3, 2021, the Company has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement of 11,195,000 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.10 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,119,500. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 until May 4, 2023.

The Company intends to use the majority of the proceeds to fund its 51% share of costs incurred drilling approximately 15-20 additional holes on the LM magmatic nickel-copper-PGM property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Drilling at the LM Property is expected to resume in late May.

The balance of the funds will be used for working capital and for pre-drilling work on the 100%-owned Coyote and Castle epithermal gold/silver properties in Nevada. Bitterroot's US subsidiary has received BLM Decisions allowing core drilling on the Castle property (up to 13 drill sites and associated road maintenance) and Coyote property (up to 20 drill sites and associated road maintenance/construction). Additional geological and geophysical work is planned before drilling.

The Company has compensated PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Pollitt & Co. for their role as arm's length finders of purchasers of the private placement. The Company has paid the finders an aggregate amount of $12,420 in cash and issued a total of 124,200 finders' warrants. Each finders' warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 until May 4, 2023.

The private placement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on September 6, 2021.

The securities issued in connection with the private placement have not been nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to an account for the benefit of US persons, absent such registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale, or solicitation would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

Director

Contact information:

Telephone: 604-922-1351

Email: infoman@bitterrootresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the final approval of the Exchange to the Private Placement and the intended use of proceeds for the Private Placement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include that Company does not receive regulatory approval to the Private Placement.

