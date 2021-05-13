Harvest Gold Provides an Update on Permitting its 100% owned Emerson and Goathorn Projects and on Sun Summit Minerals' Drill Results at its nearby Buck Project

Vancouver - May 13, 2021 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the current permit application status of its 100% owned Emerson and Goathorn properties in central British Columbia and highlight the exploration progress that neighbour Sun Summit Minerals Corp. 's ("Sun Summit") has had at its Buck Project located 20 km to the southwest of Emerson (see Figure 1 below).

On April 12, 2021, the Company received notification from the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources that the Emerson property Notice of Work and Reclamation Program application ("NOW"), that was filed on December 14, 2020, had been received and has been referred to other Government Resource Agencies and First Nation groups. The same was given for the Goathorn property on April 30, 2021. Harvest Gold had worked with the government agencies to refine both NOW applications. This is a significant milestone on the path to getting the permits approved.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold, states: "In our last update on April 12, 2021, we informed shareholders that we would be following Sun Summit and their Buck Project drilling progress. Their success at the Buck Project continues. Here is the geological context with a simple map for peerspective and a brief news release excerpt with a link to Sun Summit's website, if you wish to learn more about the area. Their stock has moved from a year low of $0.175 cents to trading above $1.00 after this release. Congratulations to Bob Willis and the team at Sun Summit for their continuing success.The Harvest Gold team is excited to get work started at Emerson."

Henry Awmack, Property co-vendor and member of Harvest Gold's Geoscience Advisory Board states: "The Emerson prospect lies 20 km northwest of Sun Summit's Buck drilling. Both are hosted by Late Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanics and volcaniclastics which have been intruded by Late Cretaceous stocks. This geological situation is like that of Artemis Gold's Blackwater deposit located 200 km southeast of Emerson."



Opening of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. Press Release, Tuesday, May 11, 2021:

Mr. Bob Willis reports:

"Sun Summit drills 31.6 g/t gold over 4.0 metres including 246 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in the trench zone and 1.07 g/t gold over 109 metres including 7.17 g/t gold over 5.2 metres in the horseshoe zone; buck property, Central BC." ( www.sunsummitminerals.com )

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

