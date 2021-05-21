Supernova Metals Completes Acquisition of Cold Springs Property

May 21, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. - Supernova Metals Corp. ("Supernova" or the "Company") (CSE:SUPR) (CNSX:SUPR.CN) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S1.F) announces that it has amended its Cold Springs property option agreement with Silver Range Resources Ltd. ("Silver Range")(TSXV:SNG) whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Cold Springs Property by issuing 1,000,000 common shares to Silver Range on or before June 30, 2021. Silver Range will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty of which 60% can be repurchased for a cash payment of $1,250,000.

About Cold Springs

Cold Springs (the "Property") is located 80 km east of Fallon and 66 km west of Austin in Churchill County, Nevada, an area with numerous low sulphidation epithermal gold showings. The Property is underlain by rhyodacitic tuffs and flows with gold mineralization exposed on a hilltop occurring in classic low sulphidation epithermal veins. Historical grab sampling of these veins returned assays up to 64.9 g/t Au and 1,280 g/t Ag while initial sampling by Silver Range in 2016 returned grab samples up to 20.1 g/t Au and 1,770 g/t Ag from similar material.

In early 2021, Supernova drilled four diamond drill holes to test a conceptual target in the Cold Springs Valley west of a range front fault. It was hypothesized that the feeder system to the mineralization found on the hilltop may have been down dropped by the range front fault and was represented by IP geophysical anomalies that were identified in the valley to the west of the fault. The drill holes intersected a broad fault zone containing silicified volcanic rock and quartz vein clasts that resemble the silicified hydrothermal breccia and quartz veins on the hilltop, but no significant assay were returned from the program.

The hilltop area remains a significant exploration target as the limited historical reverse circulation drilling completed in this area has not adequately tested the mineralizing system and additional drilling is warranted to fully evaluate the potential of the property.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dr. Kent Ausburn, PhD, PG, Director of Supernova and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Supernova

SUPERNOVA is a growth-oriented exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America. Supernova has a growing and diversified portfolio of assets, including Lithium, Vanadium, Silver and Gold assets.

