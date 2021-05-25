Menü Artikel
White Rock Minerals Ltd: Drilling Commences at Dry Creek Silver-Rich Zinc VMS Deposit

04:14 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that its Technical Adviser, Dr Quinton Hennigh presented at the Vancouver virtual Metals Investor Forum.

The podcast can be viewed via:
https://www.whiterockminerals.com.au/presentations
on the Company's website.

The first of three diamond rigs has commenced drilling at the company's 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.

The first drill rig will be dedicated to drilling the down-dip potential at the Dry Creek silver-rich zinc VMS deposit where seven (7) drill holes for 3,800 metres are planned to test at nominal 200m metre step-out positions along the full 1,200 metres of strike length extent of the deposit.

A further two diamond drill rigs are scheduled to commence drilling in June; the second rig testing new VMS targets at Red Mountain and Last Chance, and the third rig testing the large Last Chance gold target first identified and drilled in 2020.

All together the Company plans to complete over 10,000 metres of diamond drilling this field season across its 800km2 land package that makes up its Red Mountain Project. The Company is exploring for Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineralisation and high-grade silver-zinc-gold-lead volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6NUII6G3



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.



Source:
White Rock Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au


