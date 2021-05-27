Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

DeepRock Minerals Announces an Increase in its Non-Brokered Private Placement from $300,000 to $500,000

27.05.2021  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, May 27, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CNSX:DEEP.CN), announces it will be increasing the amount of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $300,000 to $500,000 for a total offering of 10,000,000 units (a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration expenditures, operations in Romania, and for general working capital. All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold. A finder's fee may be paid in connection with the financing.

Subject to regulatory approval, the participation of the Company's directors and officers, and other related parties in the Private Placement would be considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement in reliance, respectively, on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on a "specified market" and on Section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as a distribution of securities for cash not exceeding $2,500,000 which is approved by independent directors. The Private Placement is not expected to result in the creation of a new control person of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, there is no material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Lee, CEO and Director

Telephone: (778) 302-2257
Email: andrew.deeprock@gmail.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

DeepRock Minerals Inc.

DeepRock Minerals Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N9GN
CA24381B1040
www.deeprockmineralsinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap