Sherritt Receives US$28 Million in Distributions; Reschedules Refinery Shutdown to Q3

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt, today announced that it has received a combined total of US$28 million in distributions as a result of the latest dividend declared by the Moa Joint Venture ("Moa JV").

The combined total consists of Sherritt's 50% share of the distribution, or US$14 million, and US$14 million re-directed by the General Nickel Company, Sherritt's joint venture partner, from its 50% share to be applied against amounts owed to Sherritt from Energas. Through June 4, Sherritt has received a total of US$33 million in distributions from the Moa JV in 2021.

"The receipt of 100% of dividends declared by the Moa JV is indicative of strong operational performance and improved nickel and cobalt prices in 2021," said Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt International. "Just as important, it demonstrates the flexibility and resourcefulness of our Cuban partners in addressing overdue amounts owed in light of the economic challenges the country faces as a result of ongoing U.S. sanctions and the impact of COVID-19."

The Corporation also announced that its planned full-facility maintenance shutdown of the refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta will be deferred to August from the previously scheduled June period to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 on employee and contractor health and safety.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate are of paramount importance," Mr. Binedell said. "While the number of local COVID-19 cases is declining and vaccinations accelerating, we elected to take extra caution and deferred the plant-wide maintenance shutdown until the third quarter. Although this rescheduling will not impact our guidance for the year, it will result in finished production totals to be higher in Q2 and lower in Q3 than previously anticipated."

Consistent with previous disclosure, Sherritt's full-facility shutdown will last approximately 11 days and include all of the refinery and utility plants. Sherritt's guidance for 2021 production, unit cost and capital spend at the Moa JV will not be impacted by the rescheduling of the shutdown.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt - metals essential for the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for oil and mining companies around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

